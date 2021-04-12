the police are looking for the escaped attacker

World

A shooting in front of a hospital in Paris (France) has left to a deceased and an injured, according to the French media ‘Le Figaro’, which reports that the attacker has fled in a two-wheeled vehicle.

The events have happened this noon at the Henri Dunant Red Cross Hospital, located in the 16th arrondissement of the Parisian capital, when the alarm was raised when several shots were heard in front of the building.

According to police sources have assured CNN, after the shooting they were two people seriously injured, one of whom later died.

The attacker he has fled on a motorcycle, and at the moment the motivation for their actions is unknown. For their part, the Police have deployed a large security device.

More information shortly.