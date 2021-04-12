the police are looking for the escaped attacker

A shooting in front of a hospital in Paris (France) has left to a deceased and an injured, according to the French media ‘Le Figaro’, which reports that the attacker has fled in a two-wheeled vehicle.

The events have happened this noon at the Henri Dunant Red Cross Hospital, located in the 16th arrondissement of the Parisian capital, when the alarm was raised when several shots were heard in front of the building.

#Paris: Authorities in the French capital of Paris say one person has died and another has been seriously injured in a shooting outside the Henri Dunant hospital in the city’s 16th arrondissement. The suspected shooter has fled the scene.pic.twitter.com/659ulW9PJm – IEN (@BreakingIEN) April 12, 2021

According to police sources have assured CNN, after the shooting they were two people seriously injured, one of whom later died.

The attacker he has fled on a motorcycle, and at the moment the motivation for their actions is unknown. For their part, the Police have deployed a large security device.

PARIS – Deux blessés grave par balles à proximité d’un hôpital dans le 16eme arrondissement. Important device of secours sur place. pic.twitter.com/eY0YLmyVE7 – Clément Lanot (@ClementLanot) April 12, 2021

More information shortly.