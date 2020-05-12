coronavirus. “data-reactid =” 23 “> The Derbyshire police were in“ shock ”when they found a“ massive ”karaoke in a state of confinement for the coronavirus.

The Derby West Response team shared the finding via their Twitter account, recounting: “The officers were shocked after going to an address where they found 25 adults and children at a large party with speakers and karaoke. Everyone left, except the hosts, who had to explain the situation.

“It is clear that people are not following the government’s recommendations and measures.”

Group 1 Officers have just attended an address in absolute shock to find 25 adults and children having a massive party with speakers and karaoke. Everyone dispersed and hosts dealt with. It is clear people are still having complete disregard for the Government advice and rules. pic.twitter.com/g3GFGhFN6e – Derby West Response (@DerWestResponse) March 29, 2020

The tweet included images showing a buffet table and drinks, as well as speakers for a karaoke machine.

Police revealed to the PA news agency that they gave a “strong warning” to everyone involved and that they ended the party, but did not take any further action.

The discovery comes amid concern that some people are failing to comply with government-ordered confinement measures, which indicate staying home except for exercise, work, or shopping for medications or essential products.

People have been asked not to meet friends or visit other houses, to stay in their homes.

This news comes after some criticized Derbyshire police for using drone footage to embarrass people going to the Peak District for walking through the hills.

Police measures to prevent meetings include tinting a “blue lagoon” in Buxton black to discourage visitors.

On Sunday, Cabinet Minister Michael Gove said that confinement by the coronavirus will remain for a “significant period” and that it could last longer if people do not comply with the measures.