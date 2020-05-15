The compulsory quarantine established by Alberto Fernández as a preventive measure in the face of the advance of the coronavirus pandemic in Argentina modified hundreds of activities, including face-to-face classes at all educational levels.

For the cadets of the Police and the Firefighters of the City, the situation is not different but, so that the course is not lost, The Higher Institute of Public Security (ISSP) designed a study program during isolation so that applicants can continue studying from their homes in virtual mode and through videoconferences with teachers.

The firefighter career lasts a year and the police officers must complete two seasons to receive security technicians. Although it is still uncertain when the quarantine will be definitively ended, by the time the school year ends, all applicants will have completed much of it virtually. This modality, however, will be supplemented when the face-to-face classes return with some compensations, especially in the subjects with the most practical content both in the curriculum of the police and firefighters.

From Monday, March 23, students have available the content of each subject -among them Criminal Law, Community Police or Criminology-, presentations of each unit and additional material such as explanatory audio to accompany the presentations, self-evaluations and didactic activities. “In a first stage we put the study manuals, the commented educational presentations in audio and the class notes in digital format”he explained Gabriel Unrein, rector of the ISSP.

The study materials were divided into weeks and cadets are required to advance with each material on time to follow required readings, activities, and self-assessments. The fulfillment of the objectives and their evaluation have the same weight as during the face-to-face course.

“In a second stage we adapted our system to a virtual education platform that works in the well-known Moodle environment, where we orderly migrated the contents that were in the cloud and in turn gave them access to teaching classes through the virtual classroom zoom system” -Added Unrein- “that allows to teach classes remotely respecting the assigned schedules this mechanism allowed to respect the regular course schedules, while adding fundamental applications such as discussion forums”.

In total, they pointed out from the institute, 1800 cadets of the fourth and fifth promotion of the City Police joined this new practice, which is unprecedented in the history of the formation of public forces in Argentina. After completing their studies, they will graduate with the title of Superior Technician in Public Security – Police Officer, recognized by the Ministry of Education.

“It is a very nice thing to study and learn so many things that tomorrow will be useful for us to go out on the street or unwind in the place that touches us,” said Melanie Lihuén López, 19 years old. “The instructors teach us very well and we They constantly encourage us not to lower our arms The virtual field is easy and we help each other among the comrades. We even have physical education, at 7.30 in the morning, and they pass us exercises and routines to do. Then follow the other subjects until 17:30“

“For me it is an honor to be part of the course and participate in this strange situation for everyone. We are very satisfied with the tools that superiors give us, they care so that we do not lack anything and that we can enter the virtual platform without problems, “said Agustín Castaño, 21 years old.

The same advances in e-learning were applied to the University Institute of City Security (IUSE), which offers diplomas, undergraduate and graduate degrees in Public Security or Criminalistics, among others. Too These “virtual classrooms” are being implemented in specializations provided by the ISSP, such as Drugs and Drug Trafficking or Gender Policies.

“Although the cadets obviously miss the attendance, due to the rich practical training they receive daily, They quickly adapted to these new educational environments and are making an enormous effort to incorporate the most theoretical knowledge with the direct and permanent support of their teachers.“The rector emphasized and added:” The first evaluations are being positive and the examination period will begin very soon, where we will be able to more accurately measure the results of this effort. “

“We are convinced that with the tools we implement and the effort of our cadets and teachers, we are taking advantage of this time at home and we will quickly get back on track to achieve our goal of training highly trained police and firefighters who are able to join each of their bodies to cover essential services in our society ”, he remarked.

The deputy head of the Buenos Aires Government in charge of the Ministry of Justice and Security, Diego Santilli together with the Secretary of Justice and Security, Marcelo D´Alessandro They shared a class via Zoom with the Cadets of the City Police.

“Despite the pandemic, we continue to work on preparing our cadets. I thank them for the effort they are making because it is not the same to be in the classroom with the teacher in front as to do it in a virtual way, ”Santilli told the students. “We are counting on you, continue training as you have been doing and soon you will be representing one of the most valued and recognized institutions in the country,” added D´Alessandro.