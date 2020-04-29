Polestar is already fine-tuning details to make the presentation of the Polestar 3 the Polestar 4, the latter inspired by the Swedish brand’s Precept Concept Car

The presentation of the Polestar 3, the first SUV of the firm that will tentatively arrive by 2022, however, it will not be the only model that Polestar will present, since the new Polestar 4 It will also be released as a car based on nothing more and nothing less than the recently presented Polestar Precept Concept.

Polestar It had previously presented the Precept Concept as a design proposal for what would be its second stage of production, however, the success of the model has been such that it now became the brand’s fourth model and the new rival of the Porsche Taycan.

With this launch, Polestar canceled its plans to build a convertible as the fourth model in its range and opted to build a high-performance sedan that could compete with the German industry.

Polestar Precept Concept.

Credit: Courtesy Polestar.

According to the portal Motorpasión, the Precept Concept will remain intact by 70% and will not require major changes for the production version, the Polestar 4. The brand plans to continue with the style without front grille that has become so popular in Electric models, although the rest of the front will undergo changes due to a redesign that will be applied to the optical groups of this model in order to comply with market regulations.

The Polestar 4 It will have a pair of electric motors, one on each axis, which will give it four-wheel drive and up to 600 horsepower, powered by a 120kWh battery, which would deliver between 700 and 800 kilometers of autonomy.

Polestar Precept Concept.

Credit: Courtesy Polestar.

So far there are still no more details of where and when the presentation of the Polestar 3 and Polestar 4 will take place, but what we do know is that they will undoubtedly be two great vehicles with sportsmanship that you will want to drive at all times.

