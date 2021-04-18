The Polestar 2 has new access versions, and you will still not be able to buy it in Spain

Motors

The Polestar 2 is Polestar’s alternative to cars like the Tesla Model 3. It’s a 16-foot-long, five-door electric crossover with an all-electric powertrain. Powered by Volvo on an electrified CMA platform, It has been on sale for almost a year in markets such as the US and some European markets, a list in which Spain is unfortunately not included. Looking ahead to this year 2021, the Polestar 2 debuts two new versions of a single engine, with greater autonomy and reduced price. We explain these news to you.

So far, the version we knew of the Polestar 2 had two electric motors, all-wheel drive and had a combined power of 408 hp, with a WLTP range of 449 km. This version was the equivalent to a Tesla Model 3 Performance, although the Tesla boasts more power and 530 km of homologated autonomy (see test of the Tesla Model 3 Performance in Diariomotor). This Long Range Dual Motor version is now joined two versions of a single engine and front wheel drive, called Single Motor by Polestar.

The Polestar 2 comes after the Polestar 1, a beautiful 600 hp plug-in hybrid.

Polestar 2: Volvo’s new electric car targets the Tesla Model 3

Volvo’s new sports brand, Polestar, has unveiled its new electric car, the …

These new two-wheel-drive versions are available with two battery sizes: the same 78 kWh of the initial version or a smaller battery, with 64 kWh capacity. In the case of Polestar 2 Long Range Single MotorWe are talking about the car with the longest autonomy in the Polestar range, with a WLTP homologation of 515 km in the combined cycle. This configuration develops 231 hp of power, accompanied by 330 Nm of maximum torque. Added to it is a similar configuration, but with lower power and battery capacity.

Associated with a 64 kWh capacity battery, we find an electric motor with 224 HP of power, capable of developing the same maximum torque. This version of access, called Standard Range Single Motor, approves a range of 418 km. A still very respectable figure, and practically identical to the figure for the long-range, dual-engine version. Although the exterior and interior design of the Polestar 2 does not receive any changes, we do have a new app, among whose possibilities is creating and sharing virtual keys for the vehicle.

Polestar 2 Versions Access 27

It is sold in markets such as the United Kingdom or Germany, but not in Spain at the moment. A shame

Although the Performance Pack (Öhlins shock absorbers, Brembo brakes, 20-inch forged wheels …) is still reserved for the top-of-the-range version, Polestar introduces the Plus and Pilot packs optionally on single engine versions. The Plus Pack includes a Harman Kardon hi-fi system, panoramic roof, power seats or a heat pump heater, while the Pilot Pack includes LED matrix headlights and a full suite of advanced driving aids, geared towards driving. better safety on board.

Polestar 2 Photo Gallery