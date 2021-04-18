The Polestar 2 has new access versions, and you will still not be able to buy it in Spain

The Polestar 2 is Polestar’s alternative to cars like the Tesla Model 3. It’s a 16-foot-long, five-door electric crossover with an all-electric powertrain. Powered by Volvo on an electrified CMA platform, It has been on sale for almost a year in markets such as the US and some European markets, a list in which Spain is unfortunately not included. Looking ahead to this year 2021, the Polestar 2 debuts two new versions of a single engine, with greater autonomy and reduced price. We explain these news to you.

So far, the version we knew of the Polestar 2 had two electric motors, all-wheel drive and had a combined power of 408 hp, with a WLTP range of 449 km. This version was the equivalent to a Tesla Model 3 Performance, although the Tesla boasts more power and 530 km of homologated autonomy (see test of the Tesla Model 3 Performance in Diariomotor). This Long Range Dual Motor version is now joined two versions of a single engine and front wheel drive, called Single Motor by Polestar.

The Polestar 2 comes after the Polestar 1, a beautiful 600 hp plug-in hybrid.

Polestar 2: Volvo’s new electric car targets the Tesla Model 3

Volvo’s new sports brand, Polestar, has unveiled its new electric car, the …

These new two-wheel-drive versions are available with two battery sizes: the same 78 kWh of the initial version or a smaller battery, with 64 kWh capacity. In the case of Polestar 2 Long Range Single MotorWe are talking about the car with the longest autonomy in the Polestar range, with a WLTP homologation of 515 km in the combined cycle. This configuration develops 231 hp of power, accompanied by 330 Nm of maximum torque. Added to it is a similar configuration, but with lower power and battery capacity.

Associated with a 64 kWh capacity battery, we find an electric motor with 224 HP of power, capable of developing the same maximum torque. This version of access, called Standard Range Single Motor, approves a range of 418 km. A still very respectable figure, and practically identical to the figure for the long-range, dual-engine version. Although the exterior and interior design of the Polestar 2 does not receive any changes, we do have a new app, among whose possibilities is creating and sharing virtual keys for the vehicle.

It is sold in markets such as the United Kingdom or Germany, but not in Spain at the moment. A shame

Although the Performance Pack (Öhlins shock absorbers, Brembo brakes, 20-inch forged wheels …) is still reserved for the top-of-the-range version, Polestar introduces the Plus and Pilot packs optionally on single engine versions. The Plus Pack includes a Harman Kardon hi-fi system, panoramic roof, power seats or a heat pump heater, while the Pilot Pack includes LED matrix headlights and a full suite of advanced driving aids, geared towards driving. better safety on board.

Polestar 2 Photo Gallery