Two women attend an act in favor of the conservative candidate Andrzej Duda in the center of Warsaw, this Saturday, the last day of the electoral campaign in Poland. Although the latest polls give victory to the candidate close to the Law and Justice Party (PiS), the current president Andrzej Duda, by at least ten points, the mayor of Warsaw Rafal Trzaskowski, of the liberal Civic Platform (PO), You have options of being chosen in an eventual second round. . / Clara Palma

Warsaw, Jun 27 . – The Polish ultra-conservatives, who at the head of the institutions in Poland have capitalized on the confrontation with Brussels, face in the presidential elections on Sunday the unexpected challenge of an opposition candidate who is the hope of the Europeans.

Although the latest polls give victory to the candidate close to the Law and Justice Party (PiS), the current president Andrzej Duda, by at least ten points, the mayor of Warsaw Rafal Trzaskowski, of the liberal Civic Platform (PO), You have options of being chosen in an eventual second round.

That second call would be necessary and would be held on July 12 if none of the candidates -there are eleven in all- get a sufficient majority on Sunday to be named president.

At stake for the liberal center voters is Poland’s return to the community bosom, from what they perceive as an increasingly retrograde and authoritarian drift.

« These elections will decide whether we join Hungary, Russia, Eastern Europe or whether we go back to the West, » says Patrick, an editor who attended the Trzaskowski campaign shutdown wrapped in a European flag and is preparing to exercise « useful vote « despite not agreeing with the candidate.

Duda voters, by contrast, claim to prioritize national sovereignty over foreign interference and maintain that the PiS government, in power since 2015, has fulfilled its promise of social measures for those who were abandoned by the previous Executive liberal.

« I am very happy with the government and I would like Duda to be president for another five years, » explains Grzegorz, a middle-aged social worker who wants low-income youth not to have to migrate abroad and to stay in Poland.

NATIONALIST RHETORIC

In the event of being elected president, Trzaskowski’s ability to maneuver would not go beyond a veto power to the decisions of the Sejm (the lower house of the Polish Parliament) in which the right-wing group in which the PiS is integrated has with 235 of the 460 seats.

However, analysts agree that the symbolic burden of such a victory, as a first breach in the levee, would force PiS to rethink its strategy, which in recent times has been a delicate balance between Eurosceptic rhetoric and conscience. of the advantages of the Union.

The controversial reform of the judicial system, the refusal to debate a distribution of refugees in the EU or to adopt environmental measures, and more recently, the issue of the rights of the LGTBI community are some of the points of conflict between the PiS government and the institutions. European.

With a meeting with US President Donald Trump, just two days after the end of the campaign, Duda also sought to stage the primacy of this alliance, at a time when Washington is considering the possibility of withdrawing soldiers from Germany and deploying them to Poland.

« Although it may not seem so at times, the government also understands that Poland is part of the EU, » says analyst Michal Baranowski, of the GMF think tank, focused on transatlantic relations, noting that a confrontation between the US and Brussels also hurts Poland .

Beyond that, the coronavirus pandemic has forced ultra-conservatives to rethink the issue of European aid once again, at a time when voters are expecting support to cope with the impact of the crisis.

In this context, during the Duda campaign, he publicly built a bridge to the European Commission’s proposal for a community fund for economic recovery, from which Poland would be one of the great beneficiaries, however, avoiding any concession.

In an attempt to play two-way, the PiS speech in the electoral campaign has alternated between a tone that according to Baranowski is « nationalist » but « avoids anti-Europeanism » -a change from the usual style- and rhetoric virulent, for example against the LGTBI collective.

A SYMBOLIC VICTORY

By contrast, Trzaskowski, who was a MEP from 2008 to 2013, could direct Poland back onto the European path, his supporters hope.

According to political scientist Adam Traczyk, in the event of an eventual victory, the liberal could use his office to « act more constructively towards European partners » and try to « rebuild Poland’s reputation in Europe ».

Furthermore, from his role as president, he could safeguard the rule of law against the onslaught of the PiS government, or even, in a more distant scenario, his election could lead to a government crisis and force early elections.

« His approach would be more balanced and he would try not to bet all his cards on the same horse, » Traczyk summarizes to Efe the position in foreign policy that in his opinion Trzaskowski would assume of being elected.

More skeptical is former diplomat and analyst Witold Jurasz, who charges both against the PO and the PiS and assures that, with a government in the hands of the former, « the style would change a lot », but there would be few « changes in substance ».

« The PO does not want to accept refugees either, but it says it in a more diplomatic way, » says Jurasz, noting that judicial reform would be one of the few areas in which liberals would not act like their adversaries.

According to him, the PO did not act in areas such as homophobia, the right to abortion and sexual education or the separation between church and state during the two legislatures of Prime Minister Donald Tusk, from 2007 to 2014, and would not do so if he returned to the power.

« With regard to the future of Europe in general, with Trzaskowski at the forefront Poland would continue to position itself in the conservative field, » concludes the expert in international relations.

Clara Palma Hermann