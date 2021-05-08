“The pole 100 is as exciting as the first”

05/08/2021 at 5:48 PM CEST

Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) has achieved a historic hundredth pole in Formula and has done so on a stage, the Barcelona Circuit, in which he has won five times, the last four in a row. The Briton, interviewed as soon as he got out of his Mercedes by his former teammate Pedro de la Rosa, now a commentator, has recognized, excited, that “this pole makes me as excited as the first.

“Who told us when we joined Mercedes in 2012 that today we would be making the 100th pole position, I will always remember this fastest lap” he said Lewis , smiling and aware that his brand is an unprecedented milestone in F1. At 36 years old, the seven-time champion feels full.

“We had some problems this weekend, we made some changes and I was anxious to know how the car worked in qualifying. I thought the changes were wrong, so at the beginning I was behind. But I calmed down and everything ended up working out fine.” , has explained.

Hamilton He has also referred to the little difference with his main rival in the championship and for this Sunday’s race, the Dutch Max verstappen (Red Bull), which has remained at only 36 thousandths: “We are in very little difference and the result depends a lot on the men and women who work to make the car better.”