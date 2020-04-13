The Pokémon saga has been with us for more than 20 years, with more than 800 creatures to its credit. As we were talking about these days, new merchandise is coming to the stores of his latest adventure, Pokémon Sword and Shield. Undoubtedly, the country with the most fervor of the Pokemania culture is Japan. In the Land of the Rising Sun, apart from having several Pokémon Centers, they also have parades of Pikachus or even a Pokémon Café, among others. If this is not enough for you, Japan also has a train themed with the Pokémon star, Pikachu, called Pokémon with You and it goes from Ichinoseki to Kesennuma

Pokémon with You temporarily suspended

Due to the pandemic that the whole world is suffering due to the coronavirus, the Pokémon with You train has been left temporarily suspended from the April 10 until next May 31. Obviously, we are currently unable to travel due to the confinement we suffer. However, if you want to know what this train is like inside, you can do it thanks to Google Maps.

And you, if you ever go to Japan would you ride this themed train? We would do it with our eyes closed! Well, open, otherwise we would not see this wonder.

