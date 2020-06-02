By Sebastian Quiroz

06/02/2020 11:55 am

In 1996 Pokémon Red and Green hit the market in Japan, since then, this property has grown greatly, to the point of being considered one of the most profitable entertainment brands in the world. Recently, The Pokémon Company released its financial report for the last fiscal year, where they recorded their second best year in terms of earnings.

The Pokémon Company (a group consisting of Nintendo, Game Freak and Creatures), shared its financial report, which runs from February 2019 to February 2020. The company’s net profit totaled ¥ 15.367 billion yen, which translates to around $ 143 million.. The above represents an increase of 14.8% compared to the previous year, which registered approximately ¥ 13 billion yen.

According to information from Daniel Ahmad, analyst at Nikko Partners, The company’s profits come mainly from Pokémon Go. Similarly, highlights the launch of Pokémon Sword and Shield last year, which was considered a global success.

In this way, The Pokémon Company enjoyed its second best year in history, only being surpassed by 2017, period in which Pokémon Go debuted and generated ¥ 16 billion yen. As you could see in the previous graph, The company’s revenue has been increasing every year since 2018. It will be interesting to see what this company’s performance will be throughout 2020, especially considering the current pandemic.

Via: Daniel Ahmad

