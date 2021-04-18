The Poison Garden, the most dangerous garden in the world, where all plants are poisonous | Life

The Venom Garden, as it is popularly known, can only be visited with a specialized guide. It is forbidden to touch, smell and eat the plants …

A little Belladonna, it can kill you. Jimson weed, if consumed, is deadly. Aconite, with a beautiful purple flower, contains one of the most powerful poisons. In Asia its roots are used to prepare soups and meals and serious poisonings, even deaths, are frequent.

It’s only three of the almost 100 Poisonous and Deadly Plants You’ll Find in The Alnwick Garden’s Poison Garden. It can be visited, following very strict rules, in the town of Northumberland, in the United Kingdom.

It is the only garden in the world where gardeners care for plants with protective suit and mask. You can see it in this video:

The Poison Garden It is not a public garden, as it cannot be visited freely, for obvious reasons. Only visits with a specialized guide are allowed, and among the rules that visitors must follow are the strict prohibition of smelling, touching, or eating the plants…

Still, despite these rules, several cases of fainting have occurred, due to the poisonous effluvia that some of these flowers release into the air.

Due to their condition as poisonous plants, their cultivation is also monitored. The bushes are very isolated from each other, and gardeners are careful that the seeds do not go outside the garden, to prevent them from reproducing outside.

As Chief Gardener Trevor Jones explains, visitors to the Poison Garden are surprised by two little-known curiosities. First of all, what poisonous plants are generally very beautiful. It is the most dangerous of them, since people or animals are attracted to them, and some are poisonous to the touch, causing burns and redness on the skin. Others are deadly when ingested.

Another little known feature is that we have many of these plants in our gardens, and we don’t know. They are only deadly if ingested in large quantities, so the moral is simple: do not eat the plants in your garden …

As a curious note, both the castle and the garden itself appear in the Harry Potter films.

If you want to visit or want to know more about most poisonous garden in the world, The Poison Garden at The Alnwick Garden, take a look at their website.