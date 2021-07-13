The points that the top 10 defend until the end of the year

Although countries are going through a new wave of the Covid-19 product of the Delta Strain (from India), which is more contagious than the others, the data shows that vaccination campaigns are gradually beating the virus. In that sense, the old normality is gradually recovering and, indeed, tennis is not far from that reality. That is why within a month the frozen ranking will disappear (it will end in the week of the Masters 1000 in Canada) and in Break Point we go over how many points do the members of the top10 defend until the end of the year thanks to a compilation put together by the Twitter user @valdeff.

Points the Top 10 defend after Wimbledon: 1. Djokovic – 3350

2. Medvedev – 6940

3. Nadal – 3760

4. Tsitsipas – 2980

5. Zverev – 3850

6. Thiem – 4600

7. Rublev – 2605

8. Berrettini – 1560

9. Federer – 1530

10. Shapovalov – 1705 and

11. Hurkacz – 495 – val– (@valdeff) July 13, 2021

THE N ° 1 DOES NOT SEEM TO RISK

Novak Djokovic he is the best player today. His data shows it and he will try to get the Grand Slam (win all four in the same season) in the north american tour, which will take place between mid-July and early September. Consequently, it will be his great goal until the end of the season since he will seek to remain in the history books with one more record. And beyond maintaining leadership a long time ago, the top of the international ranking It does not appear to be at risk because it defends 3,350 units. In fact, he has plenty of room for improvement at the US Open and ATP Finals.

ITS MAIN CONTRINCANTS, MORE COMPLICATED

Daniil Medvedev he missed one of his last chances of reaching the top step of the podium at Wimbledon. Is that the difference with the Serbian is about 1743 points and could lose up to 6940 until the end of 2021. Title in Cincinnati, Saint Petersburg, Shanghai, Paris-Bercy and the Masters added to the finals in Washington, Montreal and the US Open They put him on the ropes since it will be very difficult to repeat a similar performance.

On the other hand, Rafael Nadal it is known that he chooses which contests to contest in order to take care of his physique. Consequently, he will have to fight not to drop positions as he will lose 3,760 points (titles at the US Open and in Montreal 2019, semifinals in Paris-Bercy and two wins in the ATP Finals 2019). If you take into account his remaining tournaments until the end of the year (they are not confirmed yet, but it is estimated that they could be those same plus Washington, Cincinnati and Indian Wells), he will need very good results.

THE REST OF THE TOP10 AND A COVER THAT LOOKS TO TAKE ADVANTAGE

Stefanos Tsitsipas he will have to take care of about 2980 points; Alexander Zverev 3850; Dominic Thiem 4600 (suffers a wrist injury and has no return-to-court date); Andrey rublev 2605; Matteo berrettini 1560; Roger Federer 1530 (confirmed in the last hours a setback in his knee injury) and Denis Shapovalov 1705. Consequently, the Austrian and the German have no margin for error, while the Italian and the Canadian will try to stretch their fitness (Wimbledon finalist and semi-finalist, respectively) at the US Open Series.

Finally, Hubert hurkaczOne of the great revelations of the season, he will lose 495 points and with a favorable final sprint he could make his debut in the top10 and compete in the ATP Finals in Turin.