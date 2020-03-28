Over the last ten years, even more, the world of tennis has evolved towards new horizons that help us to better understand this sport. Always using the best as an example, one of the most complicated secrets to decipher is why some players win and others lose. Especially those who always win, those are the most difficult. In order not to fall into the simplicity of saying that they are better and there is nothing more to talk about, the ATP It has gone one step closer to the top 10 in search of contexts or situations where they are more vulnerable, or more iron. We will still not know why, but at least we will understand how they work.

Imagine for a moment that you are serving in a match against Rafa Nadal, Stefanos Tsitsipas or Alexander Zverev and you had to choose one of these two adverse situations: 0-15 or 40-40. In the first we are three points away from receiving the break; in the second, only two. Something that seems so obvious to choose is quickly dismantled when you see the data that the Infosys Report prepared by the genius does not offer Craig O’Shannessy. In 2019, the top 10 managed to break 42% of the time when they were placed 0-15 at the beginning of a game to the rest; when they reached the deuce, they only managed to break the serve by 33%. Funny, but the numbers never lie. There is nothing more dangerous than losing the first point of the game.

The report studies only the ten men who finished the season in the top10, although there are clear differential marks between each other. For example, in this figure of 0-15 in favor of the rest, Rafa Nadal was the most voracious tennis player, the one who took advantage of this marker the most times. The data indicates that in a 50’7% Of the occasions (more than half!) in which the Balearic won the first point of that game, he ended up breaking. Spectacular. The rest of his teammates who make up the top10 averaged a breakdown balance of 41’1% with that same 0-15.

But not everything is good news for Nadal. In this statistic we have already discovered that Rafa was the best, a man capable of smelling blood with an innocent 0-15 that should not mean anything else. But what happens when the situation is much more favorable, closer to the break? When the rival got into a hole as deep as he is 0-40Nadal was barely the sixth player to break the suitcase the most times, with an 84% effectiveness. Ahead are more deadly others such as Novak Djokovic (91%), Dominic Thiem (91%), Roger Federer (90%), Gael Monfils (89%) or Daniil Medvedev (85%).

If we get to the bottom of the analysis, where every possible marker within a game is looked at with a magnifying glass, Djokovic is the one who managed to win the game the most times when he got 15-40, 30-40 and 0-40. In the other scenarios (0-30, 15-30, 0-15, 40-40, 30-30, 15-15, 0-0, 15-0, 30-15, 40-30, 30-0, 40-15 and 40-0) it was Nadal who more success ended up reaping. The first conclusion is clear: there are no two players on the planet more easily to break than these two. If we expand the views and include the entire top10, the second conclusion provides us with the instructions to be less vulnerable to these players. Tennis players in the world who are reading this, remember: never deliver the first point of the game.

.