‘The Pogmentary’: the documentary that Amazon will produce about the life of Paul Pogba



Little by little, Pogba has resumed the rhythm of the game at Manchester United.

Photo: Paul Kane / Getty Images

Paul pogba, World Champion with the France team in 2018, and current benchmark for Manchester United, will have his own documentary. Will produce it Amazon Prime Video France, which also revealed when it will premiere: 2022. It will be named ‘The Pogmentary‘.

Vous connaissez le footballeur. Découvrez l’homme. The Pogmentary, nouvelle série documentaire avec @paulpogba, à découvrir en exclusivité in 2022. pic.twitter.com/XY9bazHhBA – Amazon Prime Video France (@PrimeVideoFR) April 14, 2021

The production will go to the classic: show how Pogba became the figure he is today. Since his childhood, going through his first steps as a professional and being considered a star when he was still a young man.

At 28, Pogba is going through a mature stage in his career. He stayed at Manchester United when many had placed him at Real Madrid for years.

This season he has recovered the good moment he went through in the 2018/2019 campaign, just after winning the World Cup. He has 3 goals in 21 games, and comes from giving a world-class assist in the victory over Tottenham.

Even though the anticipation to see him each week has decreased notably, he is still one of the most recognized faces of the beautiful game. And now you will have the opportunity to tell your story in a documentary.