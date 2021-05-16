“The podium will help us have a good Indianapolis 500”

05/16/2021 at 11:12 AM CEST

EFE

Alex Palou, Spanish driver for IndyCar Chip Ganassi Racing team, finished third the Indianapolis Grand Prix, fifth race of the season, and assured that it is a result that will “help the team” and himself to “have a good 500 Indianapolis Miles”, which will be played on May 30.

“The race was quite exciting, we had no more new soft tires at the end and he did it A bit difficult. But we have endured. It’s a good podium, a lot of points and it’s going to help the whole team and me personally to have a good 500 Indianapolis miles; I’m really looking forward to it, “analyzed the Catalan.

“It has been a very good weekend because we started with a few less free due to technical problems and the truth that we have been able to recover well. For the classification we were able to enter among the six fastest, which was super good “, commented a Palou who with this result is placed second in the ranking drivers behind his partner, New Zealander Scott Dixon, current champion and holder of six titles.

The sixth round of the contest is marked in red on the calendar for a Palou who hopes to do a good job in the Indianapolis 500, which will be held on the last Sunday of May in the oval configuration of the circuit. In case of winning, it would be the first Spanish to achieve it in its 105 editions.