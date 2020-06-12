Ross Brawn wants to guarantee the safety of all involved

The British has alternative ideas for the delivery of the trophies

The Covid-19 not only brings Grand Prix behind closed doors, no written press in the press room – only 10 journalists authorized at the moment -, limited team personnel and modifications to the starting grid. It will also force the modification of the final race podium.

Ross Brawn has clearly said that it was imperative “to create the highest level of security possible. And that implies that some procedures may not be as before, because crowds and closeness between people must be avoided.”

And this obviously includes the award ceremony. “Here we also have to make changes. Traditionally after the end of the race, the drivers take the cars back to the pits and the first three are placed on the podium. But now we cannot deliver the trophies as usual because this would violate the rule of social distance, “said Brawn

The way to honor the top three hasn’t been finalized yet, though Brawn said they had “some ideas on how to do it. We’re currently examining how this works best on TV. I’m convinced that while it will be a little different, it will still be exciting.” We will do that throughout the year. ”

The ‘champagne ceremony’, in which the pilots sprayed each other will be temporarily prohibited or will be replaced by an alternative. Also the delivery of trophies should be different. One of the alternatives being considered is to do the alternative ceremony on the track, on the finish line and obviously intended for television, since there will be no audience in the stands. But there will be no podium, as this is too small for there to be enough distance between the riders who get on it. Perhaps the new formula will give much more importance to the winner, as it happens in the IndyCar. We will already discover it in Austria.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard