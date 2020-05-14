The new tax on the rich proposed by United We Can it is likely to end up being a collection fiasco, in addition to which, according to experts from the private banking sector, the collection effort will fall on “The usual ones, the smallest”. The current wealth tax serves as a mirror. The most immediate collateral damage is that some 8,000 million euros could be lost who will seek shelter outside of Spain.

The purple formation sees it possible to raise some 11,000 million, 1% of GDP, with a new tax of between 2% and 3.5% on large assets that exceed one million euros, which would replace the current wealth tax and the regional administrations could not thus discount it. But the truth is that the wealth tax that is collected today is very low given the great magnitude of what it should, and all because the great fortunes of truth use complex fiscal structures to minimize their burden, and private banks fear that what will happen will happen. same with the new ‘Covid rate’.

According to the Tax Agency, in 2017 the wealth tax collected almost 1,112 million from 175,418 filers. But the distribution of those who paid was very uneven. Just over 74% of the tax, by number of filers, was collected among Spaniards who have 300,000 euros and 1.5 million euros. By amount, however, 51.3% fell among those with 1.5 and 6 million euros; 22% came from those between 6 and 30 million and 15.2% was obtained from those with 300,000 euros to 1.5 million euros.

To all this we must add the famous fiscal fiscal dumping ’. In 2008, a 100% bonus was established and the formal obligation to file a declaration for wealth tax was eliminated, although in 2011 the obligation to declare was restored. In the case of Madrid, this tax is 100% deducted, so many large fortunes have already moved or are queuing to pay their taxes in the community of the capital of Spain.

A renowned financial advisor from the Valencian Community qualifies as “Anachronistic” and “unfair” the wealth tax, because “it discourages saving precisely among those who need it the most” and because that money “is already paid at source” through personal income tax or inheritance and gift tax (ISD), making it “a double imposition and, also, year after year “. And it has the same qualification, or worse, for the new ‘Covid rate’ of Unidas Podemos.

In his experience, clients with one or two million assets will pay the “consequences” of the new de Covid rate ’which, foreseeably, it will replace the current wealth tax, as in fact it already happens with this tax according to the previous data. But it is that these estates “do not even reach great fortunes, if at all they are small fortunes that have been carved out with a lot of work, some inheritance from a direct family member that complements them and much sacrifice of savings on a daily basis,” he argues.

“THEY ARE NOT AMANCIO ORTEGA”

The prototype of Spanish with a million euros is usually someone who has saved around 300,000 euros, who would have received around 500,000 euros of inheritance on average and the rest is the result of investment in stocks, bonds, funds, insurance, pension or floor plans, according to various private bankers consulted. Usually they are usually middle-ranking executives who are still active, some small industrial businessman or liberal professionals like doctors, lawyers or architects. “They do not have enough resources to do fiscal engineering and mount another type of structure. They are not Amancio Ortega, as public opinion thinks; Amancio has everything tied up, they don’t ”, emphasizes the previous advisor.

Different sources in the private banking sector estimate that the new Co Covid rate ’would double the amount collected by the wealth tax, above 2 billion or, at best, the figure would rise to over 3 billion, but in no case would it fulfill the ambitious objective of the purple ones. What there is a great danger of happening, they put on notice, is that on the way they will lose 8,000 million, whose destination will be European squares such as Switzerland, Luxembourg, Germany, Andorra or even Portugal, the new safe harbor of the wealthy Spanish.

