Aina Vidal returns to the scene after her great success “11 men tapping a ball.” The deputy of En ComĂș Podem attacked the Super League on this occasion, mixing concepts to defend her position not to vaccinate the Spanish team in a mix in which he put other major points of denunciation of his training such as racism, machismo and xenophobia, very present for her in every soccer stadium in Spain. This lady, who claims to be a football fan, seems to want to ban it with these statements.