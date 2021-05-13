the POCO X3 Pro falls to 249 euros on Amazon

The Xiaomi smartphone is one of the best purchases you can make at this price.

Thanks to this offer you can get one of the most interesting smartphones of the last times. The POCO X3 Pro is at your fingertips for only 249 euros in its version with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage.

The Chinese device arrives with a nice design, a Full HD + display and one of the Qualcomm Snapdragon processors. We tell you everything you need to know about this POCO X3 Pro.

Buy the POCO X3 Pro at the best price

POCO’s smartphone raises the bar with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 860, a powerful chip that you can demand the most from. Arrives with a 6.67-inch 120Hz IPS panel, 4 rear cameras and a battery that reaches 5,160 mAh. This POCO X3 Pro also features FM radio, NFC connectivity, and headphone jack. At this price, very few can stand up to it.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 608 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal memory 6.67 ″ IPS screen, Full HD + resolution and 120 Hz 4 rear cameras 5,160 mAh battery with fast charging at 33W 3.5mm jack, NFC and FM radio

