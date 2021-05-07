The POCO X3 NFC, with a Full HD + screen and 128GB, plummets to 173 euros

For just over 170 euros, it is difficult to find something better than this POCO X3 NFC, with Full HD + resolution.

The POCO X3 NFC 128GB plummets to 173 euros in Banggood, becoming an outstanding opportunity to buy a new quality mobile. And it is difficult to find a better option than this for about 170 euros, with a screen Full HD + included. We remember that the original price of this version is 269 euros, so with your purchase you would enjoy a discount of almost 100 euros. What more could you ask for?

Buy the cheapest POCO X3 NFC

The POCO X3 NFC earned on its own merits being one of the best mobiles of 2020. The first of them is its screen, 6.67 inch, resolution Full HD + and one 120 Hz refresh rate which is amazing in this price range. All this brings us to a panel that looks great, with about 120 Hz that makes the difference.

The performance of this terminal is also remarkable, noting the good work of a processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G especially focused on gaming. Accompany you 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, which can be 256GB if you use a microSD card.

Yes, also the cameras of this POCO X3 NFC are of a great level for their price, with a 64 MP main sensor that takes good quality pictures. Next to this, in the rear photographic module of curious design there is a 13 MP wide angle, a 2 MP macro and a 2 MP depth sensor. The hole in the screen, located in the upper central part, houses a 20 MP camera.

There is no doubt, the autonomy is equal, or even better, than what we have mentioned so far. And it is that the POCO X3 NFC has a 5,160 mAh battery that can reach up to two days of use on a single charge, and 120 Hz on. In addition, it can be fully charged in 1 hour and 20 minutes thanks to the 33W fast charge.

Despite having been launched last year, the POCO X3 NFC is still one of the best options on the market, and more if we consider that it now falls to 173 euros at Banggood. You can learn more about the terminal in our analysis and on the Xiaomi website.

Buy the POCO X3 NFC in other stores

Of course, the POCO X3 NFC is marketed in other stores. We can mention PcComponents, where this 128 GB version is currently for about 225 euros. Another good option is Amazon, where this same version falls to 207 euros. And, finally, there is always the possibility of buying it in the Xiaomi official store, where it goes down to 209 euros.

Best alternatives to POCO X3 NFC

We have already said that it is difficult to find something better than the POCO X3 NFC for around 175 euros, but here we want to propose some similar mobiles. The first of them is him Redmi Note 10, for 200 euros in Amazon. If you are looking for something superior, you can get his older brother, the POCO X3 Pro, for 287 euros in its 256 GB version. Finally, for about 200 euros the realme 7, a cheap gaming mobile.

Related topics: Phones, Chinese Phones, Deals, Xiaomi

Do you want to find out about the latest offers? Click here and join our bargain community on Telegram and don’t miss one: t.me/chollosandro4all