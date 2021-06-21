The POCO X3 NFC is a real bargain on Amazon Prime Day 2021, only until tomorrow

The POCO X3 NFC remains one of the best options on the market, now for only 150 euros for a limited time.

An offer. So we could qualify the opportunity it offers you Amazon during Prime Day 2021 to buy the POCO X3 NFC for only 149.99 euros. We are talking about one of the phones that we have recommended the most in recent months, with a amazing value for money and an original value of 269 euros.

This Chinese smartphone brings together a large fluid screen, power to move even the most advanced games and a wide autonomy that perfectly reaches the end of the day for the most demanding users. It is an offer that you cannot miss, but be careful, because will disappear when the 22nd is over. You can stay up to date with all the offers of Amazon Prime Day 2021 by subscribing to our channel Chollos de Explica.co in Telegram.

Buy the cheapest POCO X3 NFC during Amazon Prime Day 2021

In favor of the purchase of the POCO X3 NFC is, first of all, its IPS screen of 6.67 inches, with Full HD + resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate. It is a screen that looks great, and that will allow you to enjoy the best games in a big way along with the invaluable help of the processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G. 6 GB are the ones with RAM, and 128 GB expandable storage. It arrives with MIUI 12 based on Android 10, but the update to MIUI 12 with Android 11 is now available.

As we told you in the analysis of the POCO X3 NFC, autonomy is another of its strengths, with a 5,160 mAh battery that withstands the pull with solvency even if you keep the 120 Hz activated. It is also compatible with 33W fast charge. Its photographic system is also complete, with a quad rear camera led by a 64 MP main, and a single 20 MP front camera.

6.67-inch screen, Full HD +, 120 Hz Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor 6 GB RAM, 128 GB storage 64 MP main camera 5,160 mAh battery, 33W

This article suggests in a way objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Explica.co receives a commission.

