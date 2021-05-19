The POCO M3 continues to fall in price, just over 100 euros!

It is the cheapest mobile of the firm, and it continues to fall in price.

The LITTLE M3 Can be yours for only 106 euros thanks to one of the AliExpress offers. We are talking about the global version of the Chinese device, which arrives together with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal memory. In addition, you will enjoy a free shipping.

POCO’s smartphone arrives with a screen larger than 6 inches, one of the processors Qualcomm Snapdragon Y 3 rear cameras. These are all its characteristics.

Buy the POCO M3 at the best price

POCO’s smartphone incorporates a 6.53-inch LCD panel and Full HD + resolution. Under its chassis is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662, a processor more than solvent and with which you will not have problems on a day-to-day basis. This POCO M3 also has 3 rear cameras Y a huge battery that will not leave you lying.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 66 24 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal memory 6.3 ″ LCD screen and Full HD resolution + 3 rear cameras 6,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charge 3.5mm jack and FM radio

