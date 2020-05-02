A Portuguese retailer has listed the price of the POCO F2 Pro, a high-end smartphone that is, in essence, a popularity of the Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro, and has generated significant controversy due to the large increase in price that it will bring against the latter.

I put you in situation. POCO and Redmi are two sub-brands owned by Xiaomi than to work in a similar way to Huawei and Honor, to give you a well-known and easy-to-understand example. Each sub-brand has its own objectives and values ​​to attract the user, although unfortunately POCO has begun to lose its identity a bit.

The PocoPhone F1 was a fantastic terminal that knew how to endorse the concept of “flagship killer”, initially coined by OnePlus and abandoned after the price increase that the Chinese company introduced from the OnePlus 3, a situation that, unfortunately, has been repeated with the POCO F2 Pro.

The price rise of the POCO F2 Pro is unjustifiable

A Redmi K30 Pro, which has the same specifications, the same finishes and the same design as the POCO F2 Pro, costs in its configuration 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage capacity 2,999 Chinese yuan, about 387 euros To the change.

We do not expect the price to be transferred as it is to the European market, since purchasing power is not the same and taxes are not the same, but the price increase is so enormous that it is impossible to understand. I am not exaggerating, according to the list of the Portuguese retailer that we have quoted the POCO F2 Pro will cost, in its version of 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage capacity, 649 eurosthat is, it will be almost twice as expensive.

The version with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage capacity of the Redmi K30 Pro costs in China the equivalent of 478 euros. In Europe the price of the POCO F2 Pro with this configuration 8 GB + 256 GB, will be 749 euros.

If we start from the base model and we add 21% VAT we have a final cost of 468 euros, a much more reasonable figure than those 649 euros.

Perhaps Xiaomi has tired of limiting itself at all times to offering excellent value for money and wants to start improving its income from the sale of hardware. The company has not said anything in this regard, but the price of the Xiaomi Mi 10 that the company recently presented leads us to look in that direction.