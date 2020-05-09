Xiaomi called the press on the 12th of this month to introducing a new model. Almost two years have passed since the presentation of the original POCOPHONE F1, so there are doubts about whether they will present a high-end successor that they launched in 2018 or whether they will go for the mid-range.

POCO has revealed the name of the terminal they will present, confirming (according to the data that has been filtered so far) that it will be a high-end model, the expected K30 Pro under another label.

Lots of power for the POCO F2 Pro

Under the slogan of ‘Powerfully Cool’ POCO has unveiled the name of its next model: POCO F2 Pro. It is important that they have revealed the name since the Google Play certifications showed that this model is the K30 Pro with another name.

That LITTLE confirms the name of F2 Pro house with the information leaked on the Google console: this terminal will be the K30 Pro (model not zoom)

This certification implies that the POCO F2 Pro will be the Redmi K30 Pro, open to slight changes at the branding level. If so, the POCO F2 Pro will be a mobile with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865, 5G connectivity, a base memory of 6 + 128 GB and a quad camera with a 64 megapixel, ultra wide angle, telephoto and dedicated sensor for bokeh. The Redmi K30 Pro battery is 4,700mAh with 33W fast charge, an element that we would also see in this POCO F2 Pro.

This practically closes the circle of rumors, since yesterday the color palette of the POCO F2 Pro was filtered, which is exactly the same as the Redmi K30 Pro. Filtered color palette and confirmed the name, which in turn coincides with the filtered information in the Google console, all points in the same direction. The rumored price of this terminal is 570 euros in its base version, although we will have to wait a few days to check it.

