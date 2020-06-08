The POCO F2 Pro is now official, and we already have a worthy successor to the Pocophone F1 from the end of 2018 that we liked so much at the time and which meant a before and after in the cheap high-end segment. It was the flagship killer of the flagship killers, without a doubt.

Now, its second version, has risen quite a bit in terms of specifications, and it has also done it in terms of price, but today we are going to show you how you can buy this terminal very cheaply, even though it has been a short time since its presentation.

POCO F2 Pro, technical sheet

LITTLE F2 Pro

Specifications

Dimensions163.3 x 75.4 x 8.9 mm

218 grams

6.67-inch AMOLED display

Up to 1200 nits maximum brightness / 800 nits typical brightness

100% DCI-P3 Wide Color Gamut

Corning Gorilla Glass 5

HDR10 +

180 Hz sampling rate

Resolution Full HD + (2400 × 1080 pixels)

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

Adreno 650 GPU

LiquidCool Technology 2.0

RAM6 GB LPDDR4x / 8 GB LPPDDR5

Operating system MIUI 11 based on Android 10

Storage 128 GB UFFS 3.0 / 256 GB UFS 3.1

CamerasRear 64 MP 1 / 1.7 ″ Sony IMX686, 0.8μm, f / 1.69, 7P lens, OIS + 5 MP (50mm) “telemacro” + 2 MP depth sensor + 13 MP 123 ° ultra-wide-angle. 8K video recording Frontal 20 MP pop-up with video at 120 FPS

Battery 4.700 mAh with 30 W fast charge

Others On-screen optical fingerprint reader, NFC, IP53 protection, IR emitter, Wi-Fi 6, Z-Axis vibration motor, 3.5mm headphone port, USB

Type C, 360º ambient light sensor

POCO F2 Pro, where to buy it cheap?

The POCO F2 Pro is already among us, and has arrived in Spain for a price of around 500 euros, becoming a full-fledged flagship killer, which also borrows the Redmi K30 Pro model to reach our country. And this is not exactly bad, since it is a terminal that, in the absence of analyzing it, we liked it, a lot.

It is a terminal that has inside the best processor on the market, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, with 6 or 8 GB of RAM memory accompanying it, They will ensure that the performance of the terminal is at the height of any high-end, something that we love about this type of high-end of 500 euros.

We are before a device whose 6.67-inch AMOLED screen It occupies the entire front, since the camera of the terminal is hidden in the body of the same, and will only appear when necessary, something that you may like more or less, but that is undeniable that gives us a greater sense of privacy.

One of the strengths of the terminal is the 4,700 mAh battery with fast charge that will make the terminal work all day without you having to put it on charge, and this is something that is much appreciated. From our point of view, it is one of the best terminals that you can buy right now.

Buy the Poco F2 Pro for € 424 with a coupon from the seller

Alternative from Spain: Buy the POCO F2 Pro at Banggood