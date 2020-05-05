There will be a fourth extension of the alarm status. Until May 25. This Wednesday a very fair majority will give the green light to this extension of the exceptional situation that the country has been experiencing since last March 14. The PNV has confirmed, late this Tuesday, that it would give its support to the Government, according to sources from the Euskadi Buru Batzar consulted by this newspaper. But it won’t be free. In exchange, as is tradition, the Basques will get some of their demands.

Although Moncloa confirms the message of the formation of Andoni Ortuzar, giving their favorable vote to the extension of the state of alarm, neither specify what are the requirements under which Moncloa will yield. In any case, the vast majority of them had to do with greater self-management of the de-escalation by the Basque Executive of Inigo Urkullu.

The peneuvistas also demanded the return of the competences in the matter of Health and Inside, currently commanded from Madrid by the single command.

With the ‘yes’ at the last minute of Ortuzar and the one of Arrimadas hours before, today, Sánchez will sleep peacefully despite co-governing with Podemos. He is no longer disturbed by what the Popular Party of Pablo Casado, which is torn between abstention and el no ’. Socialist sources admit that a vote against “would allow us to demonstrate that they are more interested in electoral calculation with Vox than in the well-being of the Spanish.” Nor will he paint anything in this vote ERC that, yesterday, it already announced its negative vote to the extension of the royal decree.

So Sánchez tomorrow will have 176 affirmative votes compared to the 79 confirmed against. The PSOE and Podemos will add the support of Citizens, the PNV, Más País, Compromís, Teruel Exists and the Regionalist Party of Cantabria. Vox, ERC, JXCat, Canary Coalition, Navarra Suma and the CUP will reject the extension, while EH Bildu and the BNG will abstain. The 90 deputies of the ‘popular’ are in doubt until the last minute.

In Moncloa they admit that they have sweated the shirt to achieve the necessary votes to carry out the vote on Wednesday. And they are aware that it may be the last extension granted to them. Therefore, with a de-escalation plan that ends at the end of June, the Government will work against the clock and more in contact with parliamentary groups to achieve a fifth extension or, on the contrary, modify the de-escalation plan.