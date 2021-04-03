The plug of the world | The NY Journal



The ship stranded in the Suez Canal created a kind of “plug of the world”. Suddenly, the paralysis of a key point in world trade brought a region back to the news that many did not even know.

The Suez Canal, which links the Mediterranean Sea with the Red Sea, prevents ships from having to go around the African continent. Hence its importance for navigation since 1867. It is part of the human tendency to accelerate everything, to achieve more in less time and lower costs. It is not a criticism or a compliment, but a simple description. We are all part of the swarm of immediacy, with its strengths and weaknesses: “I want it, I have it.”

But, we also almost infarct if the smallest detail fails. We are not aware of the fragility of everything around us and that, in less than a second, what we know and experience in automatic mode could change radically.

The temporary blockade of the Suez Canal led to the diversion of hundreds of ships to longer routes, and a billion-dollar stoppage. And in just six days, a cascade of economic reactions: rising oil prices, shortages in some sectors and changes in the currency market.

I fully understand the uneasiness that the images have caused, especially in those who have followed the operations to unblock the ship. And I also understand the macroeconomic consequences. But we must prepare to deal more calmly with uncertainty and unforeseen events. As it will not be possible to eradicate them, the key is in our personal “digestion” of them.

For some (and let’s not forget the Covid-19 crisis), a plug in world trade is synonymous with running to the supermarket to buy paper. When, in fact, we could adapt to almost everything for a certain time.

In other words, “one night goes under a stone”, as we Cubans say, we know so much about inventing and adapting to the harshest situations. One thing is the preparation to manage uncertainty, and another is excessive anticipation, the root cause of anxiety. It seemed that the world was ending, but the Suez Canal is already underway again.

It will not be the only problem of that kind that we will face. As the American theologian William GT Shedd said, “a ship in port is safe, but ships are not built for that.”