In downtown Chicago, people crawled through the partially smashed exterior window of a grocery store. Nike and ran out wearing brightly colored sportswear and sneakers.

On Los Angeles’ Melrose Avenue, they set fire to the garbage cans and broke the locks on luxury stores, sweeping with their arms full of designer bags and jeans.

And as night fell in Minneapolis, the center of the widening protests triggered by the death of an African American who was there in police custody, business owners stood at his doorstep and sThey urged agitators to forgive companies where many said they had spent their life savings to build.

An Urban Outfitters store in Manhattan is looted on Saturday, May 30, 2020. (Hiroko Masuike / The New York Times)

“He was outside saying, ‘Please, I don’t have insurance,'” said Hussein Aloshani, an immigrant from Iraq, waving his arms in frustration as he recounted the scene Friday night outside the delicatessen his family owns.

Businesses across the country were destroyed over the weekend as protesters unleashed their anger at the death of George Floyd in business ventures – from the offices of major multinational corporations and banks to family-owned restaurants and bars.

In some places, protesters scribbled graffiti on store fronts denouncing police brutality against African-Americans or echoing some of Floyd’s last words: “I can’t breathe.”

In others, they threw levers and hammers at the windows and used gasoline to burn down the buildings completely.

Public officials said they were investigating whether political agitators posing as protesters may have led some of the looting. In some cities, peaceful protesters marching against police violence were outnumbered by others, such as the white anarchists, they seemed more inclined to destruction than messages.

Volunteers help clean up the water inside a Wells Fargo bank that was destroyed during the Minneapolis protests. (Victor J. Blue / The New York Times) Blue / The New York Times)

Regardless of who the perpetrators were, many store owners said they felt like they were the victims of an inappropriate assault. They said that their companies, which were already suffering from the coronavirus outbreak that has been particularly devastating for small businesses, may not recover.

“Many people don’t know the blood, sweat, and tears that come with owning a business and the kind of sacrifices we had to make to be where we are now,” said Kris Shelby, who woke up around 1 a.m. Saturday with the sound of gunshots outside his north Atlanta apartment, which faces the luxurious clothing store he runs.

Shelby and her partner opened Attom in 2016 with the aim of bringing more available luxury brands to their city in New York and Los Angeles. They have attracted famous clients such as musicians Migos and Justin Bieber and supplied clothing for the film. “Black Panther“The store has also been a welcoming space for a diverse group of Atlanta residents, Shelby said.

But when he returned to the store around 5 a.m. Saturday, Shelby discovered that all her merchandise was missing. He watched videos posted on social media of masked youths of all races milling around the smashed front windows and coming out with clothing and accessories worth hundreds of dollars each.

Shelby said she shared the pain of people protesting Floyd’s death, but that he did not believe that theft would prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.

“It hurt. It really hurts.”Shelby said of Floyd’s death. “But as a black man, and this is a black business, it’s just sad. It really leaves a bad taste in your mouth, to be honest.”

Ricardo Hernández spent the weekend sleeping in a van outside the Mexican ice cream parlor he runs with his wife in southern Minneapolis. Negotiated with protesters delivering ice cream and popsicles to leave the store intact.

“Watching this is terrible“He said of the rubble and broken glass strewn around the neighborhood.” It’s unreal. “

On Saturday afternoon, Latino business owners in Minneapolis gathered in a parking lot to prepare for another night of unrest. Most owned commercial businesses on Lake Street, where dozens of buildings had been vandalized the previous two nights.

They established shifts to ensure that the neighborhood was guarded at night. Organizers advised the owners not to brandish weapons and said they planned to order “Lake Street Latino Security” logo shirts. to prevent them from being mistaken for looters by National Guard troops and responding police officers.

Maya Santamaría He was at the meeting but said he planned to stay home that night because he had nothing left to protect. The building he previously owned, where he had employed Floyd as a nightclub security guard and where his new company, a Spanish-language radio station, was also located, had caught fire on Friday night.

Santamaría blamed the police for Floyd’s death and said they had not done enough to protect businesses after his death.

“We were calling 911 and the Police Department, and there was no response.”, said. He did not want officers to resort to violence against protesters, he said, but “they also can’t stop coming and burn us.”

Kester Wubben’s new mail and print business in Minneapolis had just taken off when the pandemic hit. Then, over the weekend, he was looted. Televisions, an iPad, and a U-Haul truck were stolen.

He had sacrificed a lot – taking money out of his retirement savings account and working night shifts seven days a week in a lead factory – to start his store Mailboxes Plus.

In less than a year of business, he had developed regular clients. Miss Diggins stopped at the store a few times a month to send packages to her daughter at the university, and the pastor of the Wubben church came in with a smile almost daily to check her mailbox and catch up.

Wubben, who is black, said he grew up five blocks from where Floyd was detained. He let out a tired sigh when asked if his business would recover from the damage, replying, “We may have to let it go and try again later. “.

At the same time, she said, she understood the frustration at what had happened to Floyd. “That could easily be me. And this is how I see it. That could easily be me. And it is sad that there is no humanity.”

He said he thought about the loss he had faced as a business owner compared to the loss of the Floyd family. “So when life is equated with money, which is greater?” said. “I can make some money again, I can start another business, but you can’t start George Floyd’s life again. It’s over.“The protests in Seattle were an opportunity for Jordan Davis-Miller to demand a better future for black Americans. But he was disturbed to see some of the thousands of people gathered in the city center seize a different opportunity: break windows and loot stores. Many of them, he noted, were white.

“The looting of Nordstrom and the small stores is not going to do anything for us,” Davis-Miller said as she watched two white people inside the Nordstrom flagship store throw items through a broken window. “It’s going to add more flames to the fire, and it’s going to give blacks and people of color a bad image. It’s not what we’re here for.”

At the same time, Davis-Miller said, “It makes sense to be angry. It makes sense to want to destroy and take things away, because that is what has always happened with any person of color. They have taken away our land, our homes, our livelihoods. . It makes perfect sense that we want to get all of that back. “

Some business owners said they have tried to signal their support for the protest movement in the hope that it will also help protect their establishments.

Derrick Hayes put up signs Friday night in the windows of his restaurant in downtown Atlanta that identified Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks as a food business. black property.

Hayes opened the restaurant after his father’s death, putting a name on his memory. Their “Dave’s Way” steak and lean sandwiches and spring dumplings often cause lines in the block and are a favorite of Atlanta’s black and white residents alike.

He arrived on Saturday morning and found that the windows were broken, despite the signs he had displayed.

“I honestly didn’t believe it,” said Hayes. “If we are all in this together, let’s show that we are all in this together.”

Mike Baker and Eric Killelea contributed reports.

