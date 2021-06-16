The PlayStation VR 2 would be in development and would arrive at the end of 2022 | Gaming

The latest leaks suggest that the PlayStation are in development and that we would not have to wait long to know them.

Virtual reality on consoles is a step behind if we compare it with what exists on PC, but companies like Sony continue to bet on this technology for users and do so with equipment such as PlayStation VR glasses.

These virtual reality glasses were released in 2016 and since then no sign of renewal has been seen until today. The latest leak indicates that in 2022 Sony will launch the renewal of these glasses to the market.

The date is not yet defined, but it is said that it would be at Christmas or that it would coincide with the last quarter of the year. The data that has been leaked leaves a lot to the imagination, as there is no full specification list or price tag.

But there has been talk of a fairly important piece of information in virtual reality glasses and that piece of information is the type of panel that they would use. Samsung has been named and more specifically its OLED panels. The inclusion of this type of panel in virtual reality glasses would allow users to offer better contrast and colors.

Of course, nothing has been said about the resolution and this section is also directly related to the experience that glasses of this type can give. The only thing we know for sure is the design of the controls that will accompany these glasses and that were presented a few weeks ago. These controls would have a quite peculiar and futuristic design, in addition they would have adaptive triggers and haptic feedback.

At the moment the only thing we can do is wait for the official confirmation from Sony, although it is expected that over the next few weeks we will begin to see more frequent leaks about the PlayStation VR 2 virtual reality glasses.