The PlayStation VR 2 will be available in late 2022

As the months go by we know more details about the PlayStation VR 2, the new virtual reality headset that will accompany the PlayStation 5 in the near future. Some of its alleged features were unveiled last month, and now Bloomberg is offering details on its launch. According to the aforementioned medium, the device will hit the market by the end of 2022; surely to take advantage of the sales of the Christmas season as the first model already did.

Additionally, Bloomberg explains that the PlayStation VR 2 will integrate an OLED screen – same as current model. In fact, Samsung Display will take care of the production of it. This is somewhat strange if we take the latest movements in the sector as a reference, since the rest of the manufacturers of virtual reality glasses are betting on LCD panels; even on the latest generations of your devices. It seems, then, that Sony does not intend to follow that trend.

What benefits does OLED have over traditional LCD? First of all, the contrast is higher. In addition, OLED usually offers significantly deeper black levels. Now, in the specific case of virtual reality, most manufacturers have opted for the LCD because it performs well at high resolutions. The increase in resolution is usually a novelty in almost all recent helmets, and with the PlayStation VR 2 there will be no exception.

What else do we know about the PlayStation VR 2?

If we pay attention to the information leaked by UploadVR last April, the PlayStation VR 2 will offer a resolution of 4000 x 2040 pixels. This is equal to 2000 × 2040 pixels for each eye. Thus, the device would take a significant leap over the predecessor, as it remains at 1920 x 1080 pixels (960 x 1080 for each eye). On the other hand, the source pointed out that users will have the opportunity to adjust the separation of the lenses.

However, perhaps its main attraction of the PlayStation VR 2 would be the support for Foveated rendering, a technique that takes advantage of eye tracking to increase the level of detail in the areas towards which you direct your gaze, while the rest of the virtual scene reduces its graphic quality. This technology, of course, requires a lot of processing power because it works in real time. Fortunately the PlayStation 5 would be ready for it.

Other novelties of the PlayStation VR 2 would be the adoption of the technology of haptic feedback of the DualSense and the integration of cameras to determine the position of the controls. The latter, by the way, were already presented by Sony in March – yes, the ones that made you remember the Sony Ericsson logo.

