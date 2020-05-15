Surely you have seen dozens of ads offering bank accounts and cards without commissions, but none like this. Thanks to Liberbank and PlayStation you can get one of the most special promotions. The PlayStation card is the only one returns money for you to spend on PlayStation Network.

It is the perfect card for lovers of the Sony console, you can get the most out of it if you enjoy playing on the Japanese platform. During this month of May they celebrate a special promotion, you can take free games and choose one of the 2 Gaming Centers they are dodging, riddled with devices.

Everything you can win with the card for gamers

If you contract the PlayStation account and debit card during the month of May applying the PROMO20 code you will enter the draw for 2 Gaming Centers which include from a 65-inch television to 100 euros of credit on the PlayStation Network. And if that were not enough, you will also take € 20 PlayStation Network credit by spending the same amount on any purchase.

65 ″ LED TV – Sony KD-65XG8096, Ultra HD 4K, HDR, Android 8.0 Oreo, Triluminos, Google Assistant.

Soundbar – Sony HT-MT300, Compact, 2.1ch, Bluetooth, Black.

Sony PS4 Platinum Wireless headphones.

Sony – Mega Pack VR Lens.

Charging Station and Display for PlayStation VR, Black (For CECH-ZCM1x series PS Move Motion Controller).

Vertical Stand for PlayStation – ElecGear PSVR Stand, Cooling Fan, DualShock Controller Charger Charging Station and Move Motion Controller Mando Charger for PS4, Slim and Pro.

Controller – Razer Raiju Ultimate, Wireless, Bluetooth, For PS4 and PC, Black.

PDP – Cloud Media Remote Control.

Playseat Evolution PlayStation.

Thrustmaster T300RS GT Edition Volante PC / PS4 / PS3.

Paladone PP4140PS, Lamp “PlayStation”, Multicolor (with batteries).

PSN credit worth € 100.

The benefits do not end there, since just by spending your first 20 euros with the card you will receive 3 months of PS Plus or a digital game to choose from the following titles: El mundo de nubla, Timothy VS Aliens and CoolPaintR VR. You can also choose the card design, you have 6 options available.

It is the only debit card that return money with any purchase and in the form of PSN credit. You will recover 0.5% of all purchases made with the PlayStation card. On the other hand, they will return 0.5% of the bills for electricity, water, gas, telephone and internet that you have domiciled in the current account linked to the PlayStation card.

Opening an account and obtaining your PlayStation Card is simple and completely free. You just have to go to their website and follow the steps. When everything is in order, you will receive the PlayStation debit card at home. This works like any other normal and current card, you can use it to make the purchase or pay and order products online. As we have said, it is totally free, you will not have to pay commissions neither of emission nor of maintenance. Further, you can withdraw money at more than 18,000 ATMs without any commission.

