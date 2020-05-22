By Sebastian Quiroz

0 COMMENTS

05/21/2020 2:47 pm

Next Level Racing, a company specialized in making racing simulators, yesterday published a photo on its official Instagram account asking fans what racing game they were waiting for in 2020. This list highlights Gran Turismo 7, a game that has not yet been has officially announced. Although the company denied the existence of this title, arguing that the logo they showed was only a “logo circulating on the internet”, the Sony Brazil account seems to support the theory that a new Gran Turismo is on the way.

Earlier today, the official Sony Brazil account published a poll on Twitter, asking fans what they want to play. The list is made up of Just Dance 2020, Knack II, FIFA 20, games that are already on the market, but the last option has attracted a lot of attention, because it is Gran Turismo 7.

Which games do you prefer to play on the sofa in the living room? #PlayStation Moments – playstation_br (@PlayStation_BR) May 21, 2020

At the moment there is no official statement from Sony about a possible Gran Turismo 7. However, with this tweet and the previous Next Level Racing logo, it seems that one of the big surprises for the PlayStation 5 may have been ruined. Another interesting fact is that the Sony Brazil account has not deleted the original tweet, so this is an early confirmation, or just a mistake that you may not have noticed.

However, this is most likely just a mistake, especially considering that a previous tweet from the same account asks a similar question, but instead of talking about Gran Turismo 7, the cover of Gran Turismo Sport is used. It is very likely that all this confusion will be solved throughout the day.

What was your main PS4 opponent in your home? We sit together not sofa, escolham or cenário e decidam or campeão. What will be the game? #MomentosPlayStation pic.twitter.com/T9qQGQaOZD – playstation_br (@PlayStation_BR) May 21, 2020

Via: PlayStation Brazil

GTA VI release still a long way off, Rockstar confirms



Mafia III exceeds 7 million copies sold

Sebastian Quiroz

23 years. Editor at Atomix.vg. Pop culture consumer.

.