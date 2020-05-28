Sony will hold a conference focused on the PlayStation 5 as soon as next week, specifically the Wednesday, June 3, as reported by Bloomberg. The report is signed by Jason Schreier, one of the most trusted and respected journalists in the video game industry. If the information is real, then it won’t take long for the Japanese company to make the date official. Of course, Schreier does not rule out that the day can move at the last minute.

The company’s plan would be to hold several PS5 events during the summer. The second would be in August

Additionally, Schreier indicates that Sony does not intend to reveal all the remaining details of the PlayStation 5 in its first presentation. The reason? As other sources reported in recent weeks, the company’s intention is to hold more than one event during the summer. The second would be in August. For that reason they must divide the PS5 announcements into several conferences. Everything indicates, in fact, that the first presentation will be destined to reveal the first games, since Microsoft has already done the same with the Xbox Series X.

Bloomberg is not the only source that matches the information. Jeff Grubb, collaborator of VentureBeat, also ensures that the first presentation of the PlayStation 5 will take place on June 3. Grubb was the first person to anticipate the conference early next month. However, he assured that the event would be focused on announce a wave of exclusive games and Third-Party. We will have to wait a week to know what Sony has in store for us.

I’ll just say that June 3 is June 4 in Japan. pic.twitter.com/HRJWaBFCiW – Jeff Grubb (@JeffGrubb) May 27, 2020

On May 20, Sony itself confirmed, through its CEO Kenichiro Yoshida, that “soon” they would release some video games from their new console: “PS5 games offering a new gaming experience are being developed by studios First-Party and Third-Party, and we plan to present an attractive list of titles soon. “

If we look at Sony’s strategy in recent weeks, it is very feasible that June 3 is the chosen day. On May 14, they dedicated a State of Play to Ghost of Tsushima, the title that will close the curtain on exclusive PS4 games. Today they will make another live broadcast to show the most complete gameplay of The Last of Us Part II. It seems that summer will be very busy for the PlayStation community, finally.

And is that those in Tokyo have been pretty tight with their next-gen platform. Fans of the brand began to despair, mainly because the direct competitor, Microsoft, has followed an impeccable communication strategy. We knew the design of the Xbox Series X since December, and its specifications and key features did not take long to arrive. We’ll see if the PlayStation 5 manages to attract the spotlight next week.