The Playstation 5 could become the most successful next generation console, according to Ampere Analysis analyst Piers Harding-Rolls. In an estimate that covers console sales until 2024, the specialist ensures that the PS5 will double in sales to the Xbox Series X.

Harding-Rolls thinks that, despite Microsoft having a good time, in the long run the only winner will be Sony with its PlayStation 5. The console would reach 66 million units sold in 2024, while the X Series will reach just 37 million.

The graph indicates that in 2020 the PS5 would sell 4.6 million units, while the Xbox Series X will remain at 3.3 million. The gap widens considerably from 2022 and ends up consolidating in 2024. The analyst says that the strengths are the Sony exclusive catalog and user loyalty to the PlayStation brand, something « difficult to dismantle ».

Something that will not happen will be a sales explosion like in previous generations. While 157 million units were registered with the PS4 and Xbox One, with the PS5 and Xbox Series X we would see only 103 million units combined.

« While the market remains substantial and is likely to be consistently large at least for the console’s next life cycle, what has been shown over the past decade is that even with significant resources invested in increasing global adoption , including a more serious entry into a number of additional territories, substantial growth in hardware unit sales for Sony and Microsoft combined has not materialized. »

Coronavirus could affect the success of the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X

A point that the analyst does not take into account is the effect of the coronavirus pandemic in production and the pocket of consumers. With a estimated price between 450 and 500 dollars, the new consoles would not be as attractive in 2020. The economic slowdown is an important factor, especially when it comes to an investment of that caliber.

It is well known that the success of a console depends on the games catalog that it offers. Sony has an important advantage with its first party studios, although it is not decisive. At some point in this generation Microsoft threw in the towel and began investing in its future. The result is new studies and an on-demand system like Xbox Game Pass that positions it as the model to beat (or imitate).

Even so, the key to this battle will be price. Whoever offers the cheapest console will have taken a major hit in the early years.

Sony will showcase the first PlayStation 5 games at a special event that will be streamed in a few minutes.