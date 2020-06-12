The moment came after many months of waiting: Sony introduced the first games to hit the PlayStation 5, whose design was also revealed. Those of Japan have decided to start the advertising campaign of the console with the catalog of titles, since it is always a fundamental pillar in the launch of any platform. The company, in addition to announcing its exclusive proposals, will also give space for the Third-Party to reveal their cards for the next generation.

In recent months we heard all kinds of rumors, but today the speculation is finally over. Sony decided to take a very different path to that of Microsoft, since the Redmond surprised everyone by showing the Xbox Series X last December. However, and according to the statements of those responsible for Sony Interactive Entertainment, the PlayStation 5 is sticking to its ad schedule to the letter.

It is important to clarify that this presentation is just one of several prepared by Sony throughout the summer. That is, after today’s event we will still need to know more details about the PlayStation 5, so be patient. Remember that the console will be available during the last quarter of 2020. Surely in the coming months they will announce their specific release date and price. Mind you, don’t expect hardware to be cheap.

Grand Theft Auto V

GTA V is coming to the Playstation 5. The best thing is that it will be completely free. In addition, Sony and Rockstar Games say that it is an improved version.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Spider-Man is back in the new generation, now starring the iconic Miles Morales. Available this year.

Gran Turismo 7

The quintessential PlayStation racing simulator will also be available on the new platform. Gran Turismo 7 is now official.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

After an excellent title on the PS5, the inseparable friends will come to the PS5. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is being developed by Insomniac Games.

Project Athia

Project Athia is a new intellectual property developed by Square Enix. It will be exclusive to the PlayStation 5.

Stray

Stray has a futuristic setting. Believe it or not, you will control a cat. At the moment there is no more information.

Returnal

Returnal is a new intellectual property signed by Sony’s internal studios.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

The Little Big Planet franchise is back, but it will be called Sackboy: A Big Adventure. It will be another exclusive to the new Sony console. However, it will now be developed by Sumo Digital instead of Media Molecule.

Destruction Allstars

A game where destruction between vehicles reigns.

Kena: Bridge Spirits

Visually speaking, Kena: Bridge Spirits was one of the most engaging games seen during the presentation.

Goodbye Volcano Hight

Goodbye Volcano Hight is coming to the PlayStation 5 in 2021.

Oddworld: Soulstorm

It had already been announced previously, but at the PS5 event we could see another preview of Oddworld: Soulstorm.

Ghostwire Tokyo

Shinji Mikami, the legendary creator behind games like Resident Evil, is working on Ghostwire Tokyo for PlayStation 5.

JETT: The Far Shore

Godfall

Godfall was one of the first games officially presented for the PlayStation 5. Now Sony showed us a gameplay:

Hitman 3

Yes, Agent 47 is back. Hitman 3, developer by IO Interactive, will be available in January 2021.

Astro’s Playroom

Astro will do their thing again on PS5 with Astro’s Playroom. Sony Japan Studio is involved in the project.

NBA 2K21

Basketball will have its place on next-gen consoles. 2K was at the Sony event to present NBA 2K21.

Solar Ash

Demon’s Souls

It was an open secret and it was made official. Bluepoint Games is working on the Demon’s Souls remake and here is their first trailer:

Resident Evil 8 Village

The leaks were correct. Capcom confirmed Resident Evil 8 Village with a spectacular trailer.

Pragmata

A mysterious new intellectual property made its way at the Sony conference: Pagmata. Capcom is the responsible company.

Deathloop

Bethesda Softworks and Arkane Studios presented their new intellectual property: Deathloop. Its mechanics will remind you of Dishonored.

Horizon: Forbidden West

Guerrilla Games is working on the sequel to the incredible Horizon: Zero Dawn. Its name is Horizon: Forbidden West and it will be one of the first PlayStation 5 exclusives.