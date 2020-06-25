It was a couple of weeks ago that Sony officially presented the Playstation 5, the new generation of its console whose mission will not only be to surprise gamers with the graphics and gaming experience it offers, but also to become a new best seller to keep ahead in this area compared to its rivals.

The first glance aroused mixed reactions, there really was a lot of expectation for the device, which generated – as is normal – a lot of speculation and leaks, when it was shown in public, some liked it, but many criticized the design. However, it can be said that fans are already waiting to buy it.

It already appears in Mexico

A day before his presentation, a small ‘mistake’ announced to the Playstation 5 for sale in Amazon from UK, fact that, although it did not show any image of the console, it really generated a lot of interest from the public because it showed the price.

Today we know that £ 599.99, or about $ 765 (or about 16,747 pesos) It is not the official price but it has already set a parameter of what consumers expect in different markets. Now, what has attracted attention is that the American e-tailer put the Sony gadget in its catalog again, but this time in Mexico.

The site of Amazon Mexico already shows the PlayStation 5 listed in its catalog, which has caught a bit of attention because, although its specifications, design, control and several exclusive and third-party games that will arrive when it is released are already in the public domain, the official price still does not appear, What is not normal when presenting it as an option on the platform, there is not even a pre-sale, reservation or something that indicates the purpose of the publication.

In addition, just as it happened in the United Kingdom and a second time in France, the legend ‘Not available at the moment’ is distinguished in the entry.

Considering the elements, it cannot be given as official the entry that appears on Amazon or that it is an action by Sony, however, we can see that the fact can generate excellent marketing (voluntary or involuntary, we do not know) for the PlayStation 5, because it can be a thermometer to know the expectation and desires that exist in the Mexican market about the new console.

Image: screenshot of amazon.com.mx

A fight for the top of the market

Although the price could be a limitation, the reality is that this has not been an obstacle for the interest in the Sony console to grow, which may be a good sign given its interest in not losing its place in this market against Nintendo.

Let’s remember that since it appeared Nintendo Switch, its acceptance and accelerated pace of sales has put the entire console market in check because, on the one hand, it has put pressure on PlayStation and, on the other hand, it has relegated Xbox.

As an example let’s look at what has happened in 2019, according to Sony data, the PlayStation 4 sold 14.7 million consoles last year, with a downward trend compared to the previous year, a similar situation is experienced by the Xbox One, which would have placed about 4.7 million units. Instead, the Nintendo Switch sold more than 19 million hybrid consoles, according to data from VGChartz.

