As happens every time a new generation of consoles is announced, users begin to doubt the support that the company will provide to the previous system. With PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 there is no exception and fans are wondering if Sony plans to continue releasing games for the console that debuted in 2013. If you are one of them, you should not be afraid as a Sony member stated that it will continue injecting life into the PlayStation 4.

Vice President of PlayStation User Experience Design Matt MacLaurin took advantage of his LinkedIn account (via VG247) to relieve fans of a possible cut in Sony’s support for PlayStation 5. According to the developer, the company will continue offering content to the console, which will keep it alive, at least for the foreseeable future, he suggested.

In case you missed it: PlayStation 5 will be backward compatible with PlayStation 4 games and the feature is on track.

« The PlayStation 4 has a lot of life »

When questioned by several users on this subject that always appears in the change of generations of consoles, MacLaurin mentioned that PlayStation 4 users should be calm, because « there is a lot of life in the PlayStation 4 », but that is not all, in one of their responses even stated that Sony continues to « invest heavily in PlayStation 4 ».

In this way, the developer answered the doubts of players who believe that they should have waited to buy the PlayStation 5 or who believe that the console has already given everything it had to give and with their responses suggests that more games could reach the console.

It is important to say that, outside of Ghost of Tsushima, there is no known other powerful exclusive that will come to PlayStation 4, but everything seems to indicate that the development resources of its multiple studios will be directed towards the PlayStation 5. This is due partly because Sony is in favor of generations of consoles, so it is normal that when it gives way to a new generation it begins to stop supporting the old one.

In addition, it is important to say that games that arrive exclusively on PlayStation 5 are expected to not be playable on PlayStation 4. There are titles from external studios that will not have a version for current consoles, such as Resident Evil Village.

What do you think of the statements of this Sony developer? How long do you think Sony will stop supporting the PlayStation 4? Tell us in the comments.

In this same interview, the developer also revealed that PlayStation 5 will have a completely new interface, which speaks to Sony’s philosophy regarding generations of consoles.

The PlayStation 5 is then expected to debut in late 2020, but Sony will continue to support the PlayStation 4 after that date as well. If you want to know more news related to PlayStation 5, we invite you to check this page.

