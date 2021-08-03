The PlayStation 2’s best kept secret, discovered by a TikTok user

The Playstation 2 It is the best-selling console in history, but even now, 20 years after its launch, there are many users who have not discovered its best kept secret. We tell you.

One of the best known features of the PS2 is that it could be placed both horizontally and vertically, depending on the space you have in your house for it. The console worked perfectly in both settings. But… Did you know that its logo could also be rotated?

A TikTok user has demonstrated it in a video which has gone viral in a few days. “Did anyone know this trick on the PlayStation 2?” DKOldies asked his more than 135,000 fans who enjoy his videos on retro games.

@dkoldies Does anyone know this about the PlayStation 2? ## retro ## retrogaming ## games ## playstation ## xbox ## rare ## ps2 ## nintendo ## fyp ## foryoupage ♬ original sound – DKOldies

The publication already exceeds 600,000 views and has more than 121 thousand ‘likes’ and hundreds of comments from people who hallucinate with never having realized that the ‘P’ in the slot where the games are inserted could be moved.

A very successful console

The PS2 was released for the first time on March 4, 2000 in Japan, and a few months later it was marketed in the rest of the world. Total 160 million units were sold and approximately 3870 titles were created.

It was the console that was on the market the longest, until January 3, 2013. Although new games continued to be produced for the console until the end of 2013, the FIFA 14 and Pro Evolution Soccer 2014.