Within all that we are living in the world of tennis today, where Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic They struggle to place themselves in the first position of the biggest grand slam winners of the entire history of this sport, this Ranking of tennis players with the most titles This category can be a very important reason when determining the GOAT. For this reason, the three members of the Big Three continue to fight to add larger ones to their showcases and although the new generations continue to arrive and begin to step on Grand Slam finals, they do not let anyone take their piece of cake from them.

In recent years and after a spectacular 2017 where many already left Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal dead, the Swiss and the Spanish added two Grand Slams each that season and that made Djokovic have to put his batteries and return to work to that in 2018 and 2019 he continued to close the gap with his two great rivals. Currently, as we have the list at the moment, Swiss, Spanish and Serbian are very close to each other so the great incentive of the next few years in tennis will be to see if Roger can add any more great or if Rafa and Nole manage to beat him. The battle between the three in the Slams will be aúpa.

Having these three monsters at the top of this Ranking, great tennis legends such as Sampras, Borg, Lendl, Connors and Agassi have been at a tremendous distance from them. It seemed impossible that no one could exceed the 14 of Pistol Pete, the day the American left his number of greats at that figure but, just when he retired, these three arrived to coincide in the most competitive and successful stage of this sport, which elevated it to its highest level of popularity and that will mark a before and after when they are no longer.

While we continue to enjoy them and that fight for the next few years (hopefully), this is the historical ranking of tennis players with the most Grand Slam titles.

List of the biggest male Grand Slam winners:

Roger Federer: 20

Rafael Nadal: 19

Novak Djokovic: 17

Pete Sampras: 14

Roy Emerson: 12

Bjorn Borg: 11

Rod Laver: 11

Bill Tilden: 10

Ivan Lendl: 8

Andre Agassi: 8

Jimmy Connors: 8

John McEnroe: 7

Mats Wilander: 7

On the other hand, in the feminine section we have also had at this time a great dominator although she, Serena Williams, she has not had rivals that reached the same number of greats as her. While the American sought to continue fighting to equalize Margaret Court and appear above as the player with the most Grand Slam titles in history, among the women there are three that appear among the biggest Slams winners with more than 20 titles. After being a mom, Serena has trodden several finals of these tournaments although she has not been able to beat the new generation of tennis players.

After having had great players between the 70s, 80s and 90s, on the list of players with the most Slams there are great historical names that remember how vibrant the women’s circuit has also been and how much it has contributed to this sport.

List of biggest female Grand Slam winners:

Margaret Court: 24

Serena Williams: 23

Steffi Graff: 22

Helen Wills Moody: 19

Chris Evert: 18

Martina Navratilova: 18

Billie Jean King: 12

Monica Seles: 9

Maureen Connolly: 9

Suzanne Lenglen: 8

Molla Bjurstedt Mallory: 8

