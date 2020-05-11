Tennis is a more aggressive sport than it seems when it comes to travel. You move horizontally, you stop, you support and you go back to being shot towards the other side. They take you to the net, you go back. You want to earn your place from the bottom of the track to precisely run as little as possible. Sometimes it is always good to put numbers to our feelings. See if, once quantified, they correspond to reality. This has been done by the latest ATP study, which gives us to draw interesting conclusions about the distances traveled by the best tennis players.

It focuses mainly on the meters covered by the top-10 over the past two years (2018-2010). When analyzing the tennis players’ averages we find some really interesting results. It is an analysis focused, also, on the distribution of energy and dosage as the game passes. Something is quite clear: the tennis players give everything in the first set. No one except one of the current top-10 members covers more track on average in the second set than in the first. Sometimes, in fact, the differences between the two sets are relatively large.

It is the case of Rafael Nadal. The Mallorcan is the undisputed leader in terms of distance traveled on the track … or, at least, in the first set. It leads the ranking of the top-10 with an average of 1,070 meters, but he is the tennis player with the most disparity in his distances when compared to his run in the second set (his average drops to 960 meters). In the second set, the top-10 that travels the most distances is Gaël Monfils, who was a broad candidate to contest the throne of this “category” to Nadal and so attests. The most curious thing is that the Frenchman barely decreases his intensity throughout the game: he averages 1,030 meters traveled in the first set and 1,028 meters in the second, practically identical distances. Complete the top-10 podium David Goffin, another of the most agile and mobile players on the circuit, who is the only player with Nadal and Monfils to exceed four digits on average (1,017 in the first set).

But as I said at the beginning, there is an anomaly between all the top. A player who travels more meters in the second set than in the first. Yes, it is the case of Roger Federer. The Swiss is by far the tennis player who covers the least distance in the first set of the match, with an average of 768 meters. So far everything normal; He is probably the player with the most offensive style of play of all the top-10, the one who most seeks to shorten the points and someone who usually comes out in sixth gear from minute one of the game. The anomaly is that the distance traveled by the Swiss in the second sets equals an average of 801 meters; It is still the lowest in the entire top-10, but the distances between it and its peers are shortened enough. This shows where Federer’s physique is right now, unable to sustain, perhaps, that level of aggressiveness imposed from the start and dragged into exchanges from the bottom of the track more frequently.

If we break out of the top-10 orbit, the leading players in these standards don’t surprise anyone. The player who walks the most half meters in a set is Gilles Simon with 1,270 m, as we see, quite far from the parameters of the top-10. Who is the one who, in this case, travels the least? Of course Nick Kyrgios. The Australian registers an average of 634 meters in the first set and 617 in the second, being by far the least distance to cover among the best. As we see, too, the Australian’s effort remains fairly constant throughout the entire duel. Did you expect these data?

Source: ATP

