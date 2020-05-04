Have you ever wondered if you belong to any specific type of player? Do you like statistics, are you players and want to know what group you are in? HP has made an online presentation in which they have shown us their new equipment, but also, they have drawn the consumer profile of the PC market.

HP is one of the companies that bets on the video game segment (which has grown sales of portable equipment in recent years, by the way) with a dedicated brand. This is Omen and, as we have just told you, they have renewed their portfolio of desktop computers and have presented a new monitor.

In addition to specifying the characteristics of the new products, they have shown us some market statistics, and one of the most interesting is the division and categories they manage to create their new teams. This is the player profile based on internal HP data:

Casual

“Escapists”

‘Proud gamers’

‘Customizers’

Enthusiasts

Percentage

27%

2. 3%

25%

twenty%

5%

Profile

Demographically diversified

90% western

55% women

50% over 35 years

53% Chinese

47% millennials

75% with full-time employment

66% male

64% millennials

3% with full-time employment

70% men between 25 and 34 years

80% with full-time employment

How much do they spend on the PC

640 dollars

$ 874

$ 1,082

$ 1,187

$ 1,400

Parts / Equipment Refresh Rate

Average frequency

Little frequency

Very often

Average frequency

Frequently

Most played games

MMO

MOBA

Strategy

Simulation

MMO

MOBA

Battle royale

MOBA

FPS

Battle royale

MMO

MOBA

FPS

As you see, there are important differences both in the games most played by segment and in the profile of the players. There are players who spend more on their PC than others and who also update it with new parts, or buy new equipment, on a frequent basis.

Others get enough equipment to play their favorite games and “pull” with it until they can’t take it anymore. Some of the most played games, according to HP Omen, are Sims 4, Cities Skylines, Farming Simulator, League of Legends, World of Warcraft, The Elder Scrolls Online, Fortnite, PUBG, CS: GO or StarCraft II.

It is something that does not catch us by surprise, since they are the ones with the most views, in addition, they accumulate on streaming video platforms such as Twitch. These profiles managed by HP Omen allow them to obtain data to know which segment to focus on. And, according to their data, they are those of ‘Proud Gamers’ and ‘Customizers’ in which they put all the effort.

They are not the ones that spend the most money on the PC, but they are groups that, spending a significant amount, they have a great representation. And, it is possible that many of you who are reading this, or all, think that you are enthusiastic, but according to the company … it is the minority of users, only 5% of the market.