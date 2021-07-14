The players that Juan Reynoso ‘rescued’ from Cruz Azul Hidalgo

Cruz Azul continues to prepare its start in the 2021 Apertura Tournament where it will defend its Champion title and with only one reinforcement; Luis Ángel ‘Quick’ Mendoza, Juan Reynoso made use of Cruz Azul Hidalgo and the Sub 20 to set up the squad.

Of the disappeared from Hidalgo, 8 players were in preseason under the command of Juan Reynoso, fighting for a place in the First team.

Cruz Azul had to do without the subsidiary team of the Premier League and some players were unemployed, however, others got a chance and probably some will remain working with Reynoso.

The list of Cruz Azul youth players in preseason: Alfredo Cabañas Portero, 18 years old Rodrigo Huescas, middle, 17 years old Rafael Guerrero, defender, 18 years old Christopher Benítez, middle, 16 years old Christian Jiménez Antonio Álvarez, defender, 17 years old Pedro Pacheco, middle , 20 years old Said Morales middle, 18 years

