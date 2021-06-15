The players of the selection regret the lack of goal and go out en bloc in defense of Morata

06/15/2021

On at 00:28 CEST

The players of the Spanish team acknowledged that they left La Cartuja with a bitter feeling after having been far superior to Sweden. The Blaugrana midfielder Pedri acknowledged that “I am a little happy for my debut, which is the dream of any child, but sad about the draw after having played a great game and having created many occasions & rdquor ;.

The Canarian midfielder was not worried about the lack of a goal and assured in the microphones of ‘Tele 5’ that “we have to follow this dynamic. If we keep playing like this, having the ball and creating chances, sure that the goal will end up arriving & rdquor ;.

Pedri also took the opportunity to defend his teammate Morata. “We can all fail, but he works a lot for us and it shows in the field & rdquor ;, He pointed out before advancing that “the fans have to continue to trust. We are a great selection and we will go forward & rdquor ;.

NINE OF EVERY TEN

Center-back Aymeric Laporte stressed that “the feeling is bad, because we played a solid game and we dominated almost all the time. The team is going a little badly because of the effort and the chances it has had. Now we have to think about the next two games. We have to try to do better. Out of ten games like this, we won nine, but today he has not touched. We have to learn from that & rdquor ;.

In your opinion, “The only goal was missing, but one day we will score five and another none. We are not worried, we know they will come, because we have great forwards. Today it could not be, but in the following games we will surely do better. “

The Spanish-French also broke a spear in favor of Morata. “This is not the first time he has been whistled. We cannot doubt a forward like him. Today he has not been successful, but in the next game he scores three goals and shuts everyone’s mouths. If only”.

THE WHISTLES

Dani Olmo also does not understand that his partner is doubted. “I don’t understand why Morata is whistled. Is a great player. The fans have to cheer us on more, because we play for them & rdquor ;. And he asked the fans to “be with us and trust. We will give everything in the field and we will surely go far & rdquor ;.

Marcos Llorente was also forceful in his support for Morata. “When I’m nervous, I don’t whistle. It doesn’t seem right to me. Any fan on the field playing would like to be applauded instead of other things. I encourage people to be with us and help us, because together we will move them forward. ”