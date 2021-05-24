The players of the Italian national team receive their second dose of vaccine

05/24/2021 at 5:27 PM CEST

The players of the Italian team received this Monday, in hospitals in Rome and Milan, the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine with an eye on the Eurocup, which will begin on June 11.

Italian internationals, a group of 33 players that will be reduced to 26 before next June 1, when the deadline for the calls for the Eurocup expires, they underwent the vaccine before traveling to Sardinia to start the concentration, reported the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) in an official note.

The players were received at the Lazzaro Spallanzani Institute in Rome and at the Humanitas in Rozzano, a few kilometers from Milan.

The FIGC was able to vaccinate its players summoned with the selection with the right of priority thanks to the approval of the Italian Government and the Ministry of Health, as the Federation reported in early May.

Mancini will lead an ‘azzurra’ rally from this Monday with his sights set on the friendlies prior to the Eurocup, against San Marino, on May 28, and against the Czech Republic, on June 4.

Italy, which will play the group stage of the Eurocup at the Olympic in Rome, will debut on June 11 against Turkey and will be measured next to Switzerland and Wales.

This is the list of 33 called up by Mancini for the friendly against San Marino:

Goalkeepers: Alessio Cragno (Cagliari), Gianluigi Donnarumma (Milan), Alex Meret (Naples, Salvatore Sirigu (Torino).

Defenses: Francesco Acerbi (Lazio), Alessandro Bastoni (Inter), Cristiano Biraghi (Fiorentina), Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus), Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus), Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Naples), Alessandro Florenzi (Paris Saint Germain), Manuel Lazzari (Lazio ), Gianluca Mancini (Rome), Leonardo Spinazzola (Rome), Rafael Toloi (Atalanta).

Midfielders: Nicolò Barella (Inter), Gaetano Castrovilli (Fiorentina), Bryan Cristante (Rome), Manuel Locatelli (Sassuolo), Lorenzo Pellegrini (Rome), Matteo Pessina (Atalanta), Stefano Sensi (Inter), Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) .

Forwards: Andrea Belotti (Torino), Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo), Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus), Federico Chiesa (Juventus), Vincenzo Grifo (Freiburg), Ciro Immobile (Lazio), Lorenzo Insigne (Naples), Moise Kean (Paris Saint Germain) , Matteo Politano (Naples), Giacomo Raspadori (Sassuolo).