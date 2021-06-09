“The players must be vaccinated because we are facing an event of great importance”

06/09/2021

On at 18:18 CEST

Antonio Camacho has analyzed the sports news on Radio Marca’s microphones. Former footballer He has talked about the national team and the next Eurocup, an issue that has generated controversy over the vaccination of soccer players.

The coach has been in favor of vaccination. “Populism is very bad. Everyone has the right to everything, but players must be vaccinated because we are facing an event of great importance. Blame it on UEFA he had to have taken action sooner. The players are not to blame for anything, “admitted Camacho.

Likewise, he expressed his support for the national team, which is presenting itself to this European Championship with a squad that, a priori, does not aspire to win:We must be excited and support them. We are not favorites, but we will have options “, he added.” It is perhaps, of the last great tournaments of selections, the most equal. There are six or seven candidates. France and England, by the field factor, are slightly above“, Camacho sentenced.

He also addressed the absence of Sergio Ramos in the call: “I do not know what could have happened. If Sergio is not on the list it will be because he was not in shape or because something has happened. You have to give full confidence to Luis Enrique “, he commented. And he supported Simón as the starting goalkeeper of the national team:” UNai Simón has started the last games, and aims to be the one to start. You have to support the National Team and Luis Enrique, if things go wrong, there will be time to unleash your imagination “

Finally, he addressed Zidane’s departure as Real Madrid coach and Ancelotti’s replacement: “He has weighed certain things and has finally chosen to leave. Now you have to have confidence in Ancelotti, I am convinced that he will do well“He said.” Let’s hope they build a great team, and that above all, they will be able to play in a piece of stadium. We are in a moment of uncertainty, we have to wait for events, “said Camacho.