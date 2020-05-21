Professional footballers remain firm in their refusal to concentrate, despite the fact that the protocol for returning to LaLiga training requires this and the Higher Sports Council (CSD) recommends it. The employers have already granted this week, which should be the first concentration, that the footballers return to their homes at the end of training although they already began to exercise in groups of ten. A new phase begins next Monday, also with group training, but the players are still willing to maintain their position if LaLiga were to withdraw them.

“After the confinement, the players do not want rallies because they also have families. The concentration LaLiga wanted was unconstitutional because it could harm their rights as athletes and workers. Our position is clear on this issue. The results of the tests have shown the responsibility of the footballers ”, said yesterday in a telematic press conference, David Aganzo, president of the footballers union (AFE). The union organizes medical reports that advise against the concentrations and there are clubs, according to AFE, that have admitted the illegality that it would be to subject the players to a long concentration in which, in addition, they could only leave their rooms to eat, train or to play.

The results of the second test wave is expected by the union to reinforce its argument against the concentrations. Club doctors are also eagerly awaiting them to find out what the degree of immunity of the professional football team is. The first tests showed that 10% of the players were already immune. This percentage was above the average in Spain at the time the results were known.

Doubts in Third

Consulted soccer medical sources admit that “they are less concerned with the number of positives than the percentage of immune” and point out that “between 30% or 40% of immune players in these second tests would be great news.” At those levels of immunity, concentrations would start to stop making sense. “We are awaiting a meeting with LaLiga in which the issue of the concentrations will come up, but the players and AFE have been clear about it,” Aganzo insisted.

The president of AFE also referred in his appearance to the problems that modest football has, especially Third Division clubs, to comply with the CSD health protocol and even with the recommendations of the federation. The federative body chaired by Luis Rubiales, after refusing to pay for the tests, rectified on Tuesday and will now subsidize two serological tests, before starting to train and play, through the Mutualidad de los Futbolistas.

“We will ask for the same criteria with the health protocol that exists in professional football. The facilities must comply with hygiene standards. The competition is different, but the Ministerial Order is clear. The tests will be done with a specialist doctor and then the competent authority will be informed. We have transmitted to the players what they have to do, ask for an occupational risk plan, and ensure those health conditions as with any worker. It’s very important. These categories are much more vulnerable and we will be more on top if possible, ”added the president of AFE.

However, many of the 72 Third Division clubs that will contest the promotion playoff will not be able to hire a doctor to interpret the test results. The Spanish Association of Soccer Doctors has lent itself to help clubs that cannot contract medical services. Still, there are several presidents who are thinking about whether it is worth playing for the promotion to Second B knowing the limitations of their squads compared to others and the extra expense of playing in the month of August as set by the calendar proposed by the federation.

Aganzo says he feels supported by a motion of censure

David Aganzo denied in his telematic appearance with the media that he had committed a bribery crime, as denounced by Antonio Saiz, an AFE employee, in a letter published in the Marca newspaper. “Everything that was said is false. I have personally filed a complaint against this person for slander. I’m not even investigated, “Aganzo clarified. The president of AFE is still pending a complaint from the Futbolistas On union, advanced by the newspaper As, which was filed in June in the Alcobendas courts, accusing him of having illegally obtained private tax information from the aforementioned organization. .

Within AFE, Aganzo has four members on the board of directors, closely linked to the era of Luis Rubiales as union president, who are promoting a motion of censure: “In August they already tried. Footballers are not stupid. They know that there are many interests. AFE is in one of its best moments however much they want to say. Of course I will not resign. The players are very hurt and were unaware of any letters from them asking for my resignation. I feel very supported ”.

Aganzo reviewed the union’s actions during the coronavirus crisis and sees in them why there may be institutions and leaders interested in his resignation. “At the beginning we asked to stop the competition and we were accused of being irresponsible, we opposed the ERTES, the systematic salary cuts and the stigmatization of the footballer. We have stopped the concentrations and we got that the tests were not done until Sanidad gave the go-ahead ”

In EL PAÍS, dozens of journalists work to bring you the most rigorous information and fulfill your public service mission. If you want to support our journalism and enjoy unlimited access, you can do it here for € 1 the first month and € 10 the following month, with no commitment to stay.

Subscribe