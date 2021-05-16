The players from Tepatitlán and Morelia who could make the jump to Liga MX

The Tepatitlan FC He is the new Champion of the MX Expansion League after defeating Atlético Morelia at the Morelos Stadium and although the Alteño team will play a great final against Tampico Madero, this final will not be for the MX promotion and the prize is only monetary.

Thus, the teams will continue in the Expansion League, as there is no promotion for this season, so Tepatitlán, Atlético Morelia, Tampico and all the Expansion League teams will have to wait to play their promotion.

Even so, this does not mean that all players will remain in the Silver Division, as both teams, both Morelia and Tepatitlán, have shown quality players who could make the jump to Liga MX.

The champion team has players like Víctor Mañón, and Pavel Pérez, who showed a high level. Mañón already had a chance in the MX League, as the 29-year-old forward made his debut in 2007 with Pachuca and played 17 games with Tuzos between 2007 and 2011 and in 2013, he returned to the League with Veracruz, where he played 15 games in 2013-15. .

The level shown in the Ascenso catapulted him to Liga MX in 2020 with Juárez but he only played 4 games.

The case of Pavel Pérez is different, the 22-year-old player has not made his debut in Liga MX. The Chivas youth squad left the herd in 2019 and arrived in Tepa in 2020, where he has been the undisputed starter and a key player in obtaining the title.

On the other hand, Morelia also has great players who could take to Liga MX such as Gael Acosta, a 28-year-old striker who, although he already had 40 games in Liga MX with Rayados, Atlante and Gallos Blancos and although he did not do very well. , could attract the attention of some teams in the Liga Mx.