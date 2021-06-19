“The players do not think about Monday or the first leg score”

06/18/2021 at 8:49 PM CEST

.

Girona coach, Francisco Rodríguez, stated at the press conference prior to the second leg of the play-off final that their players don’t even think of a hypothetical promotion celebration nor in the 1-2 advantage of the first leg.

“The team will compete and win from the start, as in any previous match. It is essential to go out like this“He advanced before recalling that, in the first half hour of the first leg, his players” were not up to the task of the last three months “and Rayo” was superior and had their options. “

In this sense, Francisco admitted that awaits “the Rayo at the start of the match in Vallecas: a dangerous and ambitious Ray that will force the team to play at 200%. “The objective will be” to try to stop what is very good and attack to score the goal that gives the team victory.

The Girona coach also acknowledged that the team will face the match “as if it were a single match”, and with the certainty that “thinking that you have won in your field will not give you any advantage.” For Francisco, the recipe to beat and get promoted to First is clear: work, commitment, ambition, concentration, open eyes and hunger. “You have to be very careful at all times of the game, not just at the beginning”, he remarked.

He also insisted on the importance of controlling the “enormous” desire, pressure and nerves, and warned that “The illusion that exists in the environment does not work; only work is good. “

After explaining that attacker Yoel Bárcenas rejoined training this Friday After playing with Panama, Francisco said that “at this point it is a blessing that everyone is there to compete” and admitted that personally he is experiencing his best moment: “super happy and excited, but with his feet on the ground.”

The Andalusian repeated that he will discuss with the club the renewal of his contract as soon as the course ends, although he clarified that both parties are “delighted”, and affirmed that going up with Girona to First would be his greatest triumph as a coach. “It would be a pride to enter the history of the club, but it has not happened yet. We must continue preparing the game and fight it,” he stressed.

“It pisses me off that there was no time for more people in the field”Francisco lamented when asked about the atmosphere that will be experienced in Montivili and before promising that the team will give everything so that the city of Girona has “the award it deserves.”