The players begin to stand up to the Super League

Bruno Fernandes, center, during a Premier League match (Photo: Matthew Peters / Manchester United via Getty)

The announcement of the creation of the European Football Super League has provoked a torrent of opinions and demonstrations against it. From governments such as the United Kingdom, France, Spain and even the European Commission itself to the bodies directly involved such as UEFA or FIFA. However, amid the noise there is a group that is decisive for the elite sports project to become a reality. Those who must jump to the grass, the players.

The voices of some elite footballers have begun to rise up on social networks to show their rejection, reluctance or doubts in the face of a European league made up of 15 big clubs and to which another 5 would be added due to sporting merits. Among these are those of some professionals who are active in the ranks of the 12 founders of the Super League. The first to comment on the creation of a Super League was Toni Kroos, but he did so long before the earthquake on Monday.

In a statement made at the end of last year during a concentration in Germany, the galactic stressed that “these competitions try to absorb everything economically, also to squeeze the players physically.” This is also a position very similar to that of Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United, who dropped his opinion on the subject that makes all the headlines in the press.

Dreams can’t be bought Bruno Fernandes, Manchester United footballer, commenting on a post about the Super League

In an Instagram post by player Daniel Podence (Wolverhampton), Fernandes spoke out arguing that “dreams can’t be bought.” In this publication, Podence evoked a Champions League match with Olympiakos: “The ball, the song, the dream. Zidane’s volley, Kaka ‘, Liverpool in Athens, Ole in Barcelona, ​​Cris and Seedorf … There are things that simply cannot be …

