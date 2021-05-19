The players begin to mobilize to claim the professional women’s league

05/19/2021 at 5:06 PM CEST

Last week we told SPORT that the women’s league will be professional next season 2020-2021. Which is one of the priority objectives set by the newly appointed CEO, Albert Soler. But we have also been telling you that for this “professionalization” to be effectiveIt needs to be approved by the CSD Board of Directors. Body that can only be convened by the Secretary of State for Sports, José Manuel Franco. Who is precisely fifty days in office today and has not yet carried out after his predecessor, Irene Lozano, left everything closed in the public act with the vice president of the government, Carmen Calvo, along with presidents and captains of the teams.

That is why, from the players themselves, an obvious concern is already beginning to appear, seeing that this definitive step does not take place. It is because of that, as the SPORT newspaper has learned; In the next few days they could start taking actions to remember the commitment made to take the step from women’s football to professionalism. In fact, they do not rule out even the possibility of making claims in the days that remain for the conclusion of the championship. They understand that a promise adopted from the government itself is being breached. Because that professionalism also implies a series of improvements in the collective agreement, the first in the history of Spanish women’s football.

The improvements of the women’s agreement depend on being a professional league

Improvements that go through modifying the current minimum wage of 16,000 euros to 75% partiality, the seniority bonus, family conciliation and maternity, image rights, occupational risks or the compensation clause, etc. The clubs of the current League Iberdrola, which would become a professional, is clear that these proposals for changes that the union wants to carry out for this new agreement are only viable under a professional league scenario.

The CSD commits with the AFE to the professional league

Just this morning there was a meeting between AFE and the CSD. A delegation from the Association of Spanish Footballers, headed by its president, David Aganzo, has held a working meeting with José Manuel Franco, president of the Higher Sports Council,

And the first question has been the situation of Spanish women’s football. AFE conveyed its interest in knowing the deadlines to achieve the professionalization of women’s football to which the CSD replied that it will be a reality soon and is a commitment of the Government of Spain.