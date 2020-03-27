Barcelona does not balance the accounts with the coronavirus crisis. Possibly this situation is only derived, with the logical plus caused by the state of alarm, from a borderline situation in the economic sphere, but the reality is that the Catalans are forced to go to an ERTE for their workers. This is confirmed by the club through its official website and from the leaks, where a reduction of 70% of the salaries of the players in the different sections is proposed to avoid an impossible outcome a few weeks ago, which Messi, Piqué and company become mileuristas.

The salary mass of Barça –which exceeds 430 million– is the absolute leader among professional sports clubs in Spain and a percentage of around 60% is explained from the salaries of the footballers of the first soccer squad. It is with them that Bartomeu tries to reach a 70% reduction agreement of their wages, simply so that the economic situation of the club does not lead them to take advantage of an ERTE that would harm them much more, with the problems for the board that this may entail.

The contribution base base in an ERTE implies that a worker entitled to the maximum benefit could receive a maximum amount of 1,100 euros per month net during the first six months in which this regulatory file is used. From there, the percentage over the contribution base would be reduced from 70% to 50%, so the total received, in this case, by Barcelona players, would be negligible compared to the astronomical salaries of one of the highest-paid squads on the planet.

In case of Lionel Messi It serves to confirm the fact that Barcelona players are on the ropes when it comes to negotiating for their salary reduction. The Argentine, as published by L’Equipe a few weeks ago, charges 8’3 million euros gross per month, which makes it unnecessary to compare it with what it would receive from the state in the event that the staff rejects the 70% salary reduction and accepts the ERTE promoted by Barça for its workers.

New war with the directive?

The alternative presented by the directive, therefore, stands out as an escape route so that players can receive a percentage of their salary and do not benefit from a regulation that would harm them more if possible. Nevertheless, Bartomeu has not found approval for the locker room heavyweights, in permanent disagreement with the president and the board, opening a new chapter that could deepen its severity of being forced to accept an ERTE absolutely damaging to their economy in the months of confinement.